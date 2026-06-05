Indiana Fever's Defense Leads to Victory over Atlanta Dream

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever took down the Atlanta Dream, 83-71, in its first game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On the defensive end, Atlanta's 71 points marks the least amount of points allowed by the Fever since Sept. 7, 2025.

Indiana and Atlanta kept the score close in the first quarter, entering the second quarter tied at 15 apiece, with Mitchell leading the Fever with five points. Outscoring the Dream 23-14 in the second quarter, thanks to an additional nine points from Mitchell along with five each from Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Fever secured a nine-point advantage, 38-29, going into the second half. Atlanta's 29-point performance in the first two quarters is the fewest number of points allowed by the Fever in a half this season.

With 5:28 left in the third quarter, Indiana went on an 11-0 run to bring the score to 53-43. Fueled by Mitchell's 11 points, Indiana expanded its lead to 62-51 going into the final quarter. Boston's seven points in the fourth quarter, in tandem with five points from both Clark and Cunningham, helped secure the 83-71 Fever win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell surpassed 5,000 career points with a three pointer at 2:30 in the third quarter, becoming just the second Indiana Fever player to ever do so and the 30th in WNBA history.

With her 25 points, Mitchell passed Maya Moore for the 30th most points in WNBA history, having scored 5,003 across her career, thus far.

Mitchell's scoring performance marked her 47th career 25+ point scoring game, the most in Indiana Fever history, and tied with Seimone Augustus for the 15th most in WNBA history.

With her three-pointer made at 5:09 in the third quarter, Caitlin Clark passed Victoria Vivians for the sixth most three-pointers in Indiana Fever history.

Aliyah Boston set a new career high with three made three-pointers in a single game. Additionally, her three three-pointers bring her season total to nine, passing her previous season best of seven in 2024, doing so in just eight games.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.