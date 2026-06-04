Connecticut Sun to Face Chicago Sky

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Chicago, Ill. - The Connecticut Sun (2-9) head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Sky (3-6) on Friday, June 5, at 6:30 PM CST/ 7:30 PM EST at Wintrust Arena. Fans can tune into the Commissioner's Cup action on ION.

The Sun picked up its sixth road loss of the season in a 91-75 outing against the Atlanta Dream. Aneesah Morrow notched her eighth double-double, earning 20 points and 13 rebounds. Saniya Rivers and Leïla Lacan combined for 22 points, collecting 11 points apiece. On the defensive end, Brittney Griner grabbed two steals and three blocks.

The Chicago Sky fell 90-72 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive loss for the Sky ahead of Friday's matchup. Sydney Taylor led Chicago with 15 points and four steals. Kamilla Cardoso recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Skylar Diggins and Elizabeth Williams chipped in with 14 and 10, respectively.

Friday's contest will be the 74th meeting between the two, with Connecticut taking the overall series 39-34. In the last meeting between the teams, the Sky defeated the Sun, 88-64, on September 3, 2025. Saniya Rivers was the second-leading scorer for Connecticut, securing 16 points and two rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso logged 16 points and grabbed five rebounds, helping the Sky post the victory.

Game Status Report:

Kennedy Burke - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Aaliyah Edwards - OUT (Concussion Protocol)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.