Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Commissioner's Cup Beneficiary

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut as the team's beneficiary for the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase.

The 2026 Commissioner's Cup will run from June 2 to June 17, with each team playing six in-conference games that count toward both regular season standings and Commissioner's Cup qualification. The Championship game will take place on Tuesday, June 30, hosted by the team with the best record in Cup play. The Sun have three away games against the Atlanta Dream on June 2 at 6:30PM EST, the Chicago Sky on June 5 at 6:30PM EST, and the Toronto Tempo on June 17 at 5:00PM EST. Connecticut defends their home court against the New York Liberty on June 8 at 7:00PM EST, the Indiana Fever on June 13 at 6:00PM EST and the Washington Mystics on June 17 at 7:00PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

As part of the WNBA's continued commitment to social justice and community impact, the Commissioner's Cup will again serve as a platform for charitable giving. Each team selects a local nonprofit organization to support throughout the Cup. Donation amounts for the 2026 Commissioner's Cup are as follows:

$3,000 for each Commissioner's Cup game won

$1,000 for each Commissioner's Cup game loss

$10,000 bonus to the Commissioner's Cup Finals winner's organization

$5,000 bonus to the Commissioner's Cup Finals runner-up's organization

In tandem with the 2026 Commissioner's Cup, the Sun will be running the "Play it Forward" Toy Drive to support United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and the Tommy Toy Fund. Fans are asked to donate generic toys and games that will be gifted to families with children from the ages of 0-12. All in-person donations will be accepted on 6/8, 6/13, and 6/17. Donation bins will be located outside of the arena at both entrances. Fans can also support via Amazon Wishlist: HERE.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Connecticut Sun for selecting United Way of Southeastern Connecticut as their charity partner for the Commissioner's Cup Tournament," said Dina Sears-Graves, President and CEO of United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. "The Sun continue to show what it means to lead with purpose, using their platform to bring people together and lift up causes that strengthen our communities. At United Way, we believe lasting change happens when people, partners, and resources come together around a shared commitment to help all people thrive. This partnership will help advance that work and create meaningful support for our neighbors across southeastern Connecticut. We are proud to stand with the Connecticut Sun and cheer them on throughout the tournament."

"United Way of Southeastern Connecticut plays a vital role in strengthening our communities by investing in programs that create real, lasting impact for families across the region," said Jennifer Rizzotti, President of the Connecticut Sun. "We are proud to name United Way as our 2026 Commissioner's Cup beneficiary, recognizing their unwavering commitment to advancing education, financial stability, and health. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to uplifting our community and making a meaningful difference both on and off the court."







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