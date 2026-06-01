Chicago Sky to Face Six-Opponent Commissioner's Cup Gantlet to Open June

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







Like all teams in the league, June means the Chicago Sky are kicking off Commissioner's Cup play in the first part of the month. From June 2-17, the Sky will play every Eastern Conference team once to help determine who will make it to the Commissioner's Cup final.

Let's take a look at a few questions surrounding the in-season tournament:

What is the Commissioner's Cup?

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase is an annual in-season competition in the WNBA. The tournament opens with games on June 1 for other teams (the Sky begin on June 2) and closes leaguewide on June 17.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase.

In addition, Coinbase has committed $120,000 in cryptocurrency to the prize pool, which includes $5,000 for each player in the championship game. The title game will be played on Tuesday, July 1 hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play.

Additionally, for each Cup game from June 1-17, teams who win games earn a monetary donation of $3,000 for their chosen local organization; losing teams earn $1,000 for their selected organization. An additional $10,000 donation will be made to the non-profit organization aligned with the winner of the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase and $5,000 will be made to the organization of the runner-up.

The donations will be presented to each organization following the conclusion of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

What is the local charity selected by the Sky?

Once again, for every season since the inception of the in-season tournament, the Sky are proud to work with Girls in the Game.

At Girls in the Game, every girl finds her voice, discovers her strength, and builds confidence through sports, health, and leadership programs. Rooted in Chicago, the organization has created opportunities for thousands of girls to develop leadership skills, confidence, and a lifelong connection to sport. Through this partnership, the Chicago Sky Foundation and Girls in the Game are investing in the next generation while continuing the WNBA's legacy of empowerment and community impact.

What is the Commissioner's Cup Championship?

The teams with the best record in each conference qualify for the Commissioner's Cup Championship. This game does not count as a regular season game and is an additional game played after qualifying games conclude on June 17. Last year, the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx played in the championship game, with Indiana winning the bout.

Who are the opponents?

Washington Mystics

The Sky kick off Commissioner's Cup play against the Washington Mystics in CareFirst Arena on June 2. The Mystics are led by a youth movement that includes Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin.

Former Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere is on the Mystics, and they roster two of Gabriela Jaquez's UCLA teammates in Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic.

Connecticut Sun

Like the Mystics, the Sun are in the middle of a youth resurgence. Former Sky guard Hailey Van Lith has been standing out for Connecticut, while Saniya Rivers, Leila Lacan and former DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow headline their young players.

Legend of the game Brittney Griner is on Connecticut's roster as well. The Sky host Connecticut on June 5 inside Wintrust Arena.

Toronto Tempo

After playing the Tempo for the first time in franchise history in May, the Sky hit the road across the Canadian border to take on Toronto on June 7.

Former Sky guards Marina Mabrey and Kia Nurse help lead the Tempo from beyond the arc, while former UCLA guard and Jaquez teammate Kiki Rice is taking over a starting role early.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream are off to a hot start this season. After squaring off in the preseason, the Sky and Dream play each other for the first time this year in the regular season in Wintrust Arena on June 9.

Allisha Gray is one of the league's leading scorers, averaging 20.4 points. Atlanta is also led by guards Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada, as well as former Sky forward Angel Reese.

Indiana Fever

After playing each other five times last season, the Sky and Fever square off for the first time this regular season on the road on June 11.

The tandem of Caitiln Clark and Kelsey Mitchell average a combined 40.7 points per game.

New York Liberty

After a six-day break of games, the Sky close out Commissioner's Cup play on June 17 at home against the Liberty. The Liberty are seeing scoring contributions from across the lineup between Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, Marine Johannes and newcomers Pauline Astier and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Former Sky guards Rebekah Gardner and Rebecca Allen are on New York's roster.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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