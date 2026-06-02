Aces Conclude 3-Game Road Swing at Los Angeles on June 2

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Las Vegas Aces (5-3) are ending a three-game road trip with a Tuesday, June 2, evening contest at the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4). Tipoff is at 7 p.m. (all times local) at Crypto.com Arena and the game will be broadcast locally on The Spot-Vegas 34.

Game Notes | Player Game-by-Game Statistics

Game Status Report

Chennedy Carter - Questionable (left leg)

Dana Evans - Out (left leg)

Jewell Loyd - Questionable (left leg)

Game Assets Folder

Pregame Press Conferences

Becky Hammon (5 pm - join HERE)

Lynne Roberts (6 pm - join HERE)

Postgame Press Conferences

Becky Hammon & 2 players TBD (join HERE)

Lynne Roberts & 2 players TBD (join HERE)

Milestone Watch:

Chelsea Gray (4,494) is 6 points shy of becoming just the 4th player in the league's 30-year history to amass at least 4,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists and 100 blocked shots

A'ja Wilson (551) is 5 blocked shots away from passing Tammy Sutton-Brown (555) to secure the No. 8 spot on the league's all-time blocks list and 6 away from passing Tangela Smith (556) for No. 7.

There are many more. Open the game notes and open a world of wonders!

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are 51-58 all-time against the Sparks and 1-1 in 2026.

Las Vegas is shooting a franchise-high 49.1% from the field through the first 8 games, including leading the league in field goals made (35.0 FGM/game) and is second in field goal attempts (71.3 FGA/game). The Aces, who have been in the top five in 3-point attempts since 2021, are struggling to hit their stride from distance in 2026, where they average the fourth-lowest mark at 20.8 3pt FGA/game.

While the Aces rank third-to-last in free throw attempts this season (18.6 FTA/game), the Sparks allow opponents to shoot a league-high 26.3 attempts per game. The Aces, however, need to capitalize on their trips to the charity stripe, where their 73.8% free throw percentage ranks second-lowest in the league.

For the first time in her career, NaLyssa Smith leads the league in field goal percentage at 71.7%. Smith, along with teammate Chennedy Carter (.651) take up two of the top four spots on the league leaderboards in shooting from the floor. Even though Smith isn't attempting as many shots as she did in 2025, her shooting percentage illustrates the quality of shots she's taking. As a result, her scoring average (11.5 ppg) is the highest it's been since 2023, when she averaged 15.5 ppg in her second season. Additionally, her trips to the line have also increased since 2023 and is attempting 3.8 per game in 2026.

Prior to the contest at Golden State, Steph Talbot saw the floor an average of 13 minutes over her previous three games. Against the Valkyries, she tallied season-highs across the board in minutes (32:10), scoring (10 points), rebounds (7) and assists (4). The Aussie veteran also hit her first 3s of the season and earned multiple trips to the free throw line (4-5 FTs).

Keep an Eye On ...Possible High Volume of Points in the Paint

The Aces continue to lead the league in scoring in the paint with 46.8 ppg, and the Sparks allow the fourth-highest amount of scoring in that area at 41.0 ppg. Wilson is No. 2 in the W in points in the paint (13.5 ppg), while Carter is No. 12 at 9.5; Kelsey Plum, who is out with an injury, tallies 11.0 ppg at No. 5 and Dearica Hamby scores 10.5 ppg at No. 7 in that area.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks, who dropped their most recent game in a 84-81 loss to Connecticut, head into Tuesday's contest with a 4-4 record and are 1-1 since playing the Aces on May 23.

Los Angeles has relied on its scoring prowess and efficiency to secure victories. It is No. 3 in the WNBA in scoring (90.3 ppg) and field goal percentage (.490), and No. 4 in 3-point percentage (.357) and field goals made (31.9 FGM/game).

LA's starting five account for a league-leading 82.0% of the team's scoring load (74.0 of 90.3 ppg), while its bench averages 16.3 ppg, the fourth-lowest mark in the W.

Plum anchors the Sparks' scoring, but has been out of the lineup since May 26. Plum remains the league leader in scoring (26.8 ppg), field goals made (9.3 FGM/game) and 3-pointers made (3.3 3FGM/game). Nneka Ogwumike, who missed the May 23 game against the Aces with a left hand injury, is back in the lineup and has scored in double figures in all 7 outings. LA has four key players shooting above 50% from the field, including center Cameron Brink, who leads the team shooting 59.1% from the floor, along with Hamby (.541), Ogwumike (.532) and Plum (.589).

Last Time(s) Out: After the Aces flew past the Sparks in a 105-78 road victory on their second night of a back-to-back on May 10, they dropped their May 23 contest in a 101-95 defeat at home. In the last time out, despite five Aces players scoring in double figures - including Wilson's 24 points and 15 rebounds - Las Vegas was unable to limit the Sparks hot shooting. Plum led all scorers with a season-high 38 points for the Sparks, who also received double digit scoring from five other players. The 101 points were the most scored on the Aces in 2026.

The teams will meet once more this season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Michelob ULTRA Arena for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Ally.

Aces vs. Sparks 2026 Comparison

PPG RPG APG SPG FG% 3FG% FT% PITP PTS OFF TO

LVA (vs. LAS) 100.0 33.5 24.5 8.5 .531 .347 .763 51.0 22.5

LAS (vs. LVA) 89.5 31.0 18.5 8.0 .455 .383 .774 38.0 9.5

In 2026... PPG RPG APG SPG FG% 3FG% PITP PTS OFF TOs FBPS 2ND PTS

LVA 91.0 36.5 22.6 6.5 .491 .349 46.8 15.3 8.9 14.6

LAS 90.3 28.1 20.5 8.1 .490 .357 41.8 14.6 7.0 11.8

Up Next: The Aces return to Las Vegas for two games at Michelob ULTRA Arena where they will host the Golden State Valkyries (5-3) on Saturday, June 6, at 12 p.m. and the Seattle Storm (3-6) on Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. The June 6 game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and the June 8 contest will be broadcast on USA and locally on The Spot-Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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