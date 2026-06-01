Portland Fire Tips off Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, June 2 against the Golden State Valkyries

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire begin WNBA Commissioner's Cup play, presented by Coinbase, on Tuesday, June 2 against the Golden State Valkyries at 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center.

The Commissioner's Cup, presented by Coinbase, is the WNBA's annual in-season competition that ties elite competition to community impact. The tournament features a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete in the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game and a $500,000 prize pool. The title game will be played on Tuesday, June 30, hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in regular-season games through June 17.

The 2026 Commissioner's Cup, presented by Coinbase, ties elite competition to community impact. To honor the 30th WNBA season, and the legacy of the league, each WNBA team has selected a local non-profit organization to play for during the Cup.

The non-profit beneficiary selected by the Fire is the Black Parent Initiative (BPI). Established in 2006, BPI helps families achieve financial, educational and spiritual success. Their work to uplift Black families and invest in the community reflects the league's long-standing commitment to creating impact beyond the game. As the WNBA celebrates its past, present and future, BPI represents the type of local leadership creating meaningful change every day. The Portland Fire's partnership with BPI reflects a shared commitment to community, resilience and creating opportunities for the next generation.

The Fire will play seven Commissioner's Cup games against Western Conference opponents, including four at Moda Center against the Phoenix Mercury (June 5), the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces (June 11), the Dallas Wings (June 13) and Seattle (June 17). Three of the first five Commissioner's Cup champions have come from the Western Conference, including the Seattle Storm (2021), Las Vegas Aces (2022) and Minnesota Lynx (2024). Current Fire guard Bridget Carleton won the Commissioner's Cup in 2024 as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. You can buy tickets to Portland Fire home games here.

Portland Fire 2026 Commissioner's Cup Schedule

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Network Radio

June 2 at Golden State 7 p.m. RCSN 910 ESPN Portland

June 5 Phoenix 7 p.m. ION 910 ESPN Portland

June 7 at Los Angles 4 p.m. NBA TV, RCSN 910 ESPN Portland

June 11 Las Vegas 7 p.m. RCSN 910 ESPN Portland

June 13 Dallas 5:30 p.m. RCSN 910 ESPN Portland

June 15 at Minnesota 5 p.m. RCSN 910 ESPN Portland

June 17 Seattle 7 p.m. RCSN 910 ESPN Portland







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