Phoenix Mercury Sign Guard Lexi Held

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Lexi Held.

Held appeared in 32 games in 2025 with Phoenix, averaging 5.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 14.7 minutes per game during her rookie campaign. Held's 23 steals on the season were tied for third most all-time by a Mercury rookie off the bench, and she tied Jewell Loyd for the most games (4) with three or more steals by a reserve in 2025. She scored 82 points during a six-game stretch in June - including a career-high 24 points in a win vs. Golden State - the first time a Mercury rookie has scored 80-plus points across six games since Brittney Griner in 2013.

Held was selected 10th overall by the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft and appeared in eight games with the Tempo this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.