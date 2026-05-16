Phoenix Mercury Waive Anneli Maley

Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived forward Anneli Maley.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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