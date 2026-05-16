Phoenix Mercury Waive Anneli Maley
Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived forward Anneli Maley.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026
- Never-Quit Sky Show Fight in 83-91 Loss to Mercury - Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Anneli Maley - Phoenix Mercury
- Fever Continue Homestand by Hosting Storm on Sunday - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.