Fever Continue Homestand by Hosting Storm on Sunday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Sunday, May 17, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 6:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information TV: Peacock/NBC Sports Network/WALV/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.1 WIBC - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (1-2)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Sophie Cunningham Forward - Myisha Hines-Allen Center - Monique Billings

Seattle Storm (1-2)

Guard - Natisha Hiedeman Guard - Flau'jae Johnson Forward - Jordan Horston Forward - Stefanie Dolson Center - Dominique Malonga

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever continue a four-game homestand on Sunday as they host the Seattle Storm. Indiana is 1-2 after losing a close game to the Washington Mystics on Friday, and seeks to restore a .500 record with a win against the Storm.

Seattle also enters the matchup with a 1-2 record following its loss to the expansion Toronto Tempo team on Wednesday.

The Storm are young and revamped following an offseason filled with change - Sonia Raman stepped into their head coaching vacancy, and they traded for 2026 eighth overall pick Flau'jae Johnson to pair with third overall pick Awa Fam.

Second year center Dominique Malonga leads the Storm in scoring to start the season, and averages 16 points per game. She's already recorded two 21-point games as a formidable post presence. She'll challenge Indiana as the Fever will likely be without center Aliyah Boston, who sustained a lower leg injury in Friday's matchup with the Mystics.

Boston is an anchor of the Fever defense, which has sputtered through the first three games of the season. Indiana has eclipsed 100 points twice, but dropped both matchups. The Fever's sole win came against Los Angeles as Indiana allowed just 78 points.

The Storm are the second-lowest scoring team in the league through three matchups, and the Fever look to shore up their defense against a less-threatening offense as they continue the homestand on Sunday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026

Fever Continue Homestand by Hosting Storm on Sunday - Indiana Fever

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