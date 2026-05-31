Phoenix Mercury Waive Kiana Williams
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Waive Kiana Williams

Published on May 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard Kiana Williams.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 31, 2026


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