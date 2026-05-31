Golden State Community Foundation Announces Valkyries' She Plays On Campaign

Published on May 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Community Foundation, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, has announced the Valkyries' She Plays On campaign, which is aimed at keeping young girls in sports. Through She Plays On, $25 is donated to the Foundation to ultimately benefit girls at schools in the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) for each Valkyries jersey purchased through Golden State Shop and shop.valkyries.com.

The program initially launched during the Valkyries' 2025 season, generating over $400,000 to help fund resources, field days, and clinics that equip youth girls and their coaches with the tools to support girls' overall health, from injury prevention and physical and mental wellness to the confidence needed to thrive.

"Research shows that girls drop out of sports at a disproportionately higher rate than boys, and that early access to resources is key to keeping them engaged," said Golden State Community Foundation President Nicole Lacob. "Supporting youth development through access to sports, education, and school-based resources is central to the Foundation's work, and She Plays On allows us, alongside our fans, to provide girls, schools, and coaches with the tools they need to stay excited about sports."

In December 2024, the Golden State Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente partnered with Mahogany Insights to conduct a primary research study examining why young girls in the Bay Area were leaving sports at increasing rates. Through focus groups with coaches, athletes, former athletes, and their parents, the study surfaced a clear finding: girls were dropping out of sports at a disproportionately higher rate than boys, and intervening early was critical to keeping them engaged.

"Kaiser Permanente recognizes the importance of encouraging young girls and boys to stay in sports and remain active to improve their overall health and well-being," said Yvette Radford, vice president, External and Community Affairs, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. "We are proud to be a part of the important effort, which will help youth in our community build their self-esteem, resilience, and learn essential skills like leadership and teamwork."

The Golden State Community Foundation will collaborate with Bay Area nonprofits BAWSI and Playworks to activate programming, while Good Sports will help source equipment donations.

For more information on the Golden State Community Foundation, visit goldenstate.com/foundation.







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