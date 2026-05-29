Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces - 5/31/26

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries continue their star-studded home stand, hosting A'ja Wilson and the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center on Sunday. Wilson is the league's reigning MVP, Finals MVP and Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The Aces didn't just win this past championship - they've won three titles in the past four years. The Valkyries beat Las Vegas by 27 points in their first-ever matchup at Chase Center last season. Sunday's matchup will have an early start time, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. PT. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries Scarf, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Valkyries vs. Aces

Sunday, May 31 | Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBC/Peacock

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries made two clutch stops in the game's final seconds en route to a 90-88 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night at Chase Center. After Gabby Williams made one of two free throws with 16.3 seconds left, the Valkyries held a two-point lead. Fever center Aliyah Boston received a pass in the post, but Kiah Stokes and Kaila Charles contested Boston in a tough shot, which resulted in a miss and jump ball with 1.2 seconds remaining in the contest. The Fever won the jump and called a timeout with 0.6 seconds remaining and still trailing by two, once again found Boston under the basket. And again, Stokes forced a tough shot on Boston that came up short to give the Valkyries the victory. Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with a season-high 25 points, while Salaün added 19 points off the bench. » Full Game Recap

VALKYRIES MAKE CLARK WORK ON BOTH ENDS IN STATEMENT WIN

The Valkyries made a statement with Thursday's two-way performance against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The WNBA's top-rated defense held Clark under 20 points for the first time this season and limited her to her lowest field goal percentage as she shot just 3-for-12 from the field and 2-for-6 from behind the arc - she had more turnovers (5) than made field goals (3). Golden State's defensive keys on Clark were physicality and sending multiple bodies at her. The Valkyries are the only team with two 2025 All-Defensive Team players and both Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams spent a lot of time guarding Clark. Listed at just 5'9, Burton had a career-high five blocks. Williams, the reigning WNBA steals leader, had three takeaways. Offensively, the Valkyries made Clark guard a lot of their actions and specifically attacked her in isolation. Golden State scored 28 points against Clark as the primary defender. The Valkyries also contained Indiana's other two All-Stars, limiting Aliyah Boston to 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting and Kelsey Mitchell to 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: The Valkyries recorded the most blocks in a game this season with 11 rejections in Thursday's win over the Fever. Golden State has the WNBA's best defensive rating (99.8 DEF RTG), 1.4 points per 100 possessions better than the Minnesota Lynx (101.2 DEF RTG). The Valkyries and Lynx are tied for the league's best record at 5-2.

Aces: A'ja Wilson has the highest-scoring game in this young WNBA season, dropping 45 points on 15-for-18 shooting in a win over the Connecticut Sun on May 15. Wilson is the only player in league history to score 45-plus points on 80 percent or better shooting from the field. She is also the only WNBA player with multiple 45-point games and is tied for the most points ever in a single game with a 53-point performance against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 22, 2023.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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