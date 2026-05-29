Aces Shooting Goes Cold in Fourth, Fall 95-87 on the Road to Dallas

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Las Vegas Aces (4-3), who connected on 50% of their shots through three quarters, hit just 27.3% in the final stanza and dropped their first road game of 2026, succumbing to the Dallas Wings (5-3) 95-87 at College Park Center on Thursday night. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 21 points and 7 rebounds, Jackie Young added 15 points and 7 assists, Chennedy Carter chipped in 14 off the bench, and NaLyssa Smith grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds and added 9 points.

Jessica Shepard led the Wings with 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, while Azzi Fudd, 22 points, and Paige Bueckers, 20, also hit the 20-point mark.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

LVA 26 27 19 15 87

DAL 21 24 27 23 95

1st Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 26, Dallas 21)

Dallas scored first and held an early 13-9 advantage 6 minutes into the game. Trailing 17-15, the Aces closed the period on a 11-4 run, holding Dallas scoreless from the field as their last 4 points came at the line. Of Las Vegas' 26 points in the quarter, 12 came in the paint and 11 from its reserves. Las Vegas shot 10 of 19 (.526) from the floor; Dallas made 7 of 16 (.438) of its shot attempts. Each team sunk 2 3-pointers. There were 5 ties and 3 lead changes in the quarter. Carter scored a high of 7 off the bench and Maddy Siegrist topped the Wings with 6.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 53, Dallas 45)

The Aces expanded their lead to 9 points, 36-27, in the opening minutes of the quarter. Dallas used a 9-4 spurt to cut the Aces lead 40-36, with just under 5 minutes left, but it would get no closer the rest of the half. The Aces responded with a 13-4 run to balloon their lead to 13, 53-40. Dallas finished the half by scoring the last 5 points to cut the lead down to 8. Bueckers posted 7 points; while Carter, Gray, Jewell Loyd and Wilson scored 5 apiece for Las Vegas.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 72, Dallas 72)

Young scored to open the second half, extending the Aces lead to double digits, 55-45. Dallas followed with a 3 to cut it to single digits and neither team was able to string together a significant run over the next few minutes. However, with the Aces up 67-59, Dallas scored 6 straight to spark a 13-5 spurt that evened the score at 72-all. The Aces shot 45% (9-20 FGs) from the floor, while the Wings netted 52.6% (10-19 FGs). Both teams shot a combined 1 of 5 (.200) from 3-point range and Dallas went 6 of 9 from the line to 1 of 2 by the Aces. Shepard led everyone with 11 points, while Wilson scored 8 for the Aces.

4th Quarter Highlights (Dallas 95, Las Vegas 87)

The Wings carried over their momentum from the third, opening the fourth on a 10-5 run to pull ahead 82-77. After Young brought the deficit to within 3, the Wings countered with an 11-2 spurt for a 93-81 advantage, their largest of the game, with less than 2 minutes to go. Las Vegas made a 6-2 run in the closing minutes but the clock was not on its side. Dallas held the Aces to 6 of 22 (.273) from the field, while making 5 of 15 (.533) of its field goal attempts. Awak Kuier led all scorers with 8, while Wilson notched 4.

KEY STATS

Gray's 8 assists turned into 19 Aces points and Young's 7 led to 16.

There were 7 ties and 6 lead changes, most of which came in the first quarter.

Fouls were relatively even, with the Aces being whistled for 15 and the Wings 16. However, Dallas earned 10 more tries at the charity stripe than Las Vegas, from which it held a 12-point advantage.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB AT PF ST TO BK

LVA 36-82 .439 8-20 .400 7-12 .583 8 25 33 21 15 5 5

3

DAL 33-67 .493 10-22 .455 19-22 .864 8 31 39 23 16 1 10 5

Points scored ...

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off TOs Bench

LVA 48 12 7 12 32

DAL 38 17 4 7 22

GAME NOTES

Young, who fought through a nearly 66-minute scoring drought (0-21 FGs since 5/15) that reached back to the third quarter of the Aces May 15 game at Connecticut, got off the schneid when she hit her first bucket at 3:48 in the first quarter. After starting 0 of 4, Young finished the night with 15 points on 7 of 20 overall.

Smith's 12 rebounds marked a season high; she previously grabbed 9 against LA on May 23.

Wilson now has 167 career games with at least 20 points, which lists No. 3 behind Tina Charles (190) and Diana Taurasi (259) on the all-time list.

Wilson, who now has 2,544 total rebounds, moved past Brittney Griner (2,542) and Breanna Stewart (2,543) and into No. 16 on the WNBA all-time rebounding chart. No. 15 is DeLisha Milton Jones with 2,574. Charles is No. 1 with 4,262.

Young's 15 points moved her past Hammon (3,474) and into the No. 3 spot on the franchise charts. She now has 3,483 career points. Next up are No. 2 Sophia Young-Malcolm (4,300) and Wilson at No. 1 at 5,889.

Wilson owns the second-longest active streak of consecutive 20+ point games and upped her total to 6. She owns the league record of 20 straight, which she set from Aug. 28, 2023, through June 27, 2024.

Wilson has the second-longest active streak in the league for double-digit scoring games with 31.

NEXT UP

The Aces travel to California for two contests, starting in the Bay Area at Golden State (5-2) on Sunday, May 31, at Chase Center. The game tips at 12:30 pm and will be broadcast nationally on NBC and streamed on Peacock.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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