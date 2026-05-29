Game Preview: Fever at Fire

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever head north to Portland after a narrow loss to the Valkyries on Thursday night, and look to bounce back after a two-point loss. Indiana has lost by a combined margin of seven points over all three of its losses, and has generated a look to tie or take the lead in the final seconds of all three games.

Rookie Raven Johnson found her rhythm in the Fever's visit to Golden State - she notched a new career-high 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Johnson also recorded four rebounds, two assists, and a block for the Fever.

Caitlin Clark struggled to find her groove as she battled foul trouble, but her 16 points matched Johnson to lead the Fever in scoring. Clark also delivered her 500th assist in just 59 career games to become the WNBA's fastest player to reach the milestone.

Indiana's loss to the Valkyries on Thursday snapped the Fever's three-game winning streak, but the Fever still own a league-best offense that scores 92.9 points per game heading into Portland. The Fire host the Atlanta Dream on Friday before completing the back-to-back with Indiana on Saturday.

The Fever travel to Portland seeking a bounce-back win against a fatigued Fire squad navigating lingering injuries to Bridget Carleton and Sarah Ashlee Barker. Indiana takes on the Fire on Saturday, May 30, 8:00 PM ET at Moda Center before returning to Indianapolis for a June 4 matchup with the Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever at Portland Fire Saturday, May 30, 2026 Moda Center | 8:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS/Paramount+ - Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Isis Young (analyst) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (4-3)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Portland Fire (5-3)

Guard - Carla Leite Guard - Bridget Carleton Forward - Nyadiew Puoch Forward - Emily Engstler Center - Luisa Geiselsoder







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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