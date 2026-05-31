Indiana Fever Suffer Defeat at Portland Fire

Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







PORTLAND - The Indiana Fever fell to the Portland Fire 100-84 at the Moda Center on Saturday night. The Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m. ET for the first game of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

Despite jumping out to an early 8-2 lead in the first two minutes, Indiana struggled to score for the remainder of the first quarter, trailing the Fire 29-15. The Fire maintained their lead throughout the second quarter, a 50-37 advantage, with the Fever unable to overcome the deficit in the second half.

Indiana Fever Notes:

The game itself marked the first time Indiana has played in Portland since 2002, when the Fire previously played in the WNBA. The Fever are now 1-1 against the 2026 WNBA expansion side, with each team winning in their respective home venues.

With five rebounds on the night, Aliyah Boston passed Erlana Larkins for the second most defensive rebounds on Fever franchise history, behind only Tamika Catchings. Boston now has 746 defensive rebounds across her career, doing so in 131 games played.

With four assists on the night, Kelsey Mitchell's career total now sits at 819, moving into sole possession of No. 2 all-time in Fever history in the assists and passing former guard Erica Wheeler.

Forward Grace VanSlooten scored her first points in a Fever uniform with 9.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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