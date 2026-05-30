Connecticut Sun Sign Hailey Van Lith to Developmental Contract

Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has signed Hailey Van Lith to a developmental contract. Per team policy, details of the contract were not released.

Van Lith signed with Connecticut before the beginning of the 2026 regular season. With the Sun, Van Lith averaged 8.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.6 minutes across nine games, earning three starts. Van Lith also notched new career highs (17 points; 7-of-11 field goals; 3-of-4 three-pointers).

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Foradditionalinformation or topurchaseseason tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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