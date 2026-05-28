Connecticut Sun Activate Leïla Lacan

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization is activating guard Leïla Lacan, who was on a contract suspension due to overseas obligations. She has returned from the 2026 La Boulangère Wonderligue where she won a championship with Basket Landes and was also selected as Finals MVP for her outstanding play.

In a related move, the organization announced that it has waived guard Hailey Van Lith.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visitwww.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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