Wings Rally past Defending Champs

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Tonight the Dallas Wings (5-3) earned an emphatic come-from-behind victory over the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces (4-3), 95-87, at home in front of a sold-out College Park Center. The Wings erased a 13-point deficit to pick up their first win over the Aces since August 27, 2024.

Wings forward Jessica Shepard led the team with her second triple-double in the last eight days and third of her career. She finished with a career-high tying 22 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists, making her the first player in WNBA history to record a stat line of at least 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

Shepard has scored in double-digits in her last five outings, tying her longest career streak with 10+ points. The game also marked her fifth straight game with at least a double-double, tying Teaira McCowan and Glory Johnson for fourth longest in Wings history. Shepard is the first player to grab 20 rebounds this season across the WNBA and also just the second player in Wings history to grab at least 20 rebounds in a regular season game (Glory Johnson- July 5, 2016, 22 rebounds).

Rookie Azzi Fudd made her first career start in the win, recording her second straight outing with 20+ points. She finished two-shy of her career-best with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a career-high 37 minutes. Fudd is the only rookie this season to score 20+ points in back-to-back wins. She has scored at least 12+ points in four of her last five contests.

Paige Bueckers tallied her fifth 20-point outing of the season, notching 20 points, three rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Awak Kuier rounded out Dallas's double-digit scorers with 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench. The outing marks her third consecutive game with at least 10 points, the longest streak in her WNBA career.

Maddy Siegrist played in her 100th career WNBA game tonight, making her first start of the 2026 regular season. She added eight points, a season-high seven rebounds and one assist. Veteran forward Alysha Clark also had a strong performance, notching a season-high six points and one assist, while finishing +11 in a season-high 17 minutes.

The Wings shot 49.3% (33/67) on the evening, while the Aces finished 43.9% (36/82) on the night. Dallas grabbed a season-high 39 rebounds, and outrebounded Las Vegas, 39-33, in the game. The Wings won the second half of action by 16, 50-34, shooting 52.9% (18/34), while holding the Aces to just 35.7% (15/42) in the closing twenty minutes of play.

Dallas outscored Las Vegas in second chance opportunities (17-12), but Las Vegas held the advantage in the paint (48-38), on the fast break (7-4) and from the bench (32-22).

The Wings and Aces will meet next for their second of three regular season meetings on Monday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m. CT at College Park Center.

Next up for Dallas is a meeting with the Seattle Storm on Monday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on USA Network and locally on KFAA.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Fudd, Shepard (22) Shepard (20) Shepard (10)

Las Vegas Wilson (21) Smith (12) Gray (8)

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Las Vegas 26

Dallas debuted a new starting lineup of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist and Jessica Shepard in their eighth game of the regular season. Siegrist opened the scoring for the Wings, nailing a triple to put Dallas up early. Dallas took a 13-9 lead into the first media timeout of the game, with Siegrist accounting for six of the Wings' first 13 points. The Aces outscored the Wings, 17-8, the rest of the quarter to take a 26-21 advantage into the second. Las Vegas's 26 first-quarter points are the most Dallas has given up in a first quarter this season. Siegrist led the Wings with six points and four rebounds to start the game, while Fudd and Bueckers each added four points in the opening quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 24, Las Vegas 27

A 10-6 start to the second quarter from Las Vegas prompted Dallas into a timeout with 7:43 to go in the first half, trailing 36-27. Bueckers, Siegrist and Shepard each tallied two points to begin the second for the Wings. Dallas responded on a 9-4 spurt to close the gap to four, 40-36, but Las Vegas notched eight unanswered to take a 48-36 lead and force the Wings into another timeout with 3:40 to play in the second. Dallas trimmed the deficit to single digits at the break, 53-45, closing the quarter on a 9-5 run.

Bueckers led the Wings with 11 points and one assist, while Shepard notched nine points, eight rebounds and five assists through two quarters of play. Dallas shot 45.5% (15/33), while Las Vegas finished 52.5% (21/40) from the floor in the first half. The biggest difference came from the bench, as the Aces' substitutes accounted for 23 points compared to the Wings' eight bench points through twenty minutes of play.

Third Quarter: Dallas 27, Las Vegas 19

The Wings began the second half on a 12-8 run to close the gap to four, 61-57, and force the Aces into a timeout with 6:02 to play in the third. Shepard accounted for six of Dallas's 12 points and Bueckers dished out three assists on that run to open the quarter. A 6-2 spurt from the Aces put them back up eight, 67-59, but the Wings rattled off seven unanswered to make it a two-point game, 67-65, with 3:01 to play in the third. A 7-5 close to the quarter from Dallas tied the game, 72-72, heading into the fourth. Shepard notched 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Fudd added eight points on 3/3 shooting in the third to pace the Wings.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 23, Las Vegas 15

A baseline bucket from Shepard to begin the fourth quarter gave Dallas a 74-72 lead with 9:17 remaining in the game. Las Vegas answered with a three-pointer from Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, but a three from Awak Kuier and a floater from Fudd pushed the Wings' advantage to four, 79-75, and prompted an Aces timeout with 6:32 to go in the fourth. Dallas continued to push, going on a 14-6 run to take their largest lead of the game, 93-81, with 1:59 to go. Bueckers, Kuier and Fudd all hit triples for the Wings on that crucial stretch. Las Vegas scored six unanswered to cut into Dallas's lead, 93-87, but Dallas was able to hang on in the closing minutes to secure the come from behind 95-87 win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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