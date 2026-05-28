Minnesota Lynx Sign Teaira McCowan

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed center Teaira McCowan.

McCowan, a 6-7 center, joins Minnesota after spending the last four seasons in Dallas, appearing in 17 games for the Wings last season. She averaged 10.7 points on 57.0% shooting from the floor, along with 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game during her four seasons in Dallas. McCowan's top performance in a Wings uniform came on July 28, 2022, against the Washington Mystics, when she posted a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds on 81.8% shooting from the floor, while adding two blocks.

The Brenham, Texas native was selected third overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. McCowan owns career averages of 10.7 points on 55.6% shooting from the floor, along with 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, totaling 65 career double-doubles across three seasons with Indiana and four with Dallas.

McCowan most recently played for Turkish club Fenerbahçe this offseason, averaging 8.2 points on 60.7% shooting from the floor and 4.7 rebounds in 19 KBSL games. Her best outing came in a 107-78 win over Besiktas on Nov. 29, when she recorded 20 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting from the floor, along with six rebounds and one steal.

The center graduated from Mississippi State in 2019 after leading the Bulldogs to consecutive Final Four appearances in 2017 and 2018. McCowan led the team in scoring and rebounding during her senior season, averaging 18.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game while shooting 66.2% from the floor, ranking fourth nationally in field goal percentage. She also posted 31 double-doubles during the 2018-19 season, breaking her own Mississippi State record while leading the Southeastern Conference in rebounds (487) and blocks (87).







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