Toronto Tempo Sign French Guard Tima Pouye

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Toronto Tempo have signed French guard Tima Pouye, adding an experienced perimeter player following a standout 2025-26 season with Bourges Basket in both domestic league play and EuroLeague competition.

Pouye joins Toronto after serving as Bourges' leading scorer, helping the club reach the French League Finals while also competing on the EuroLeague stage this past season.

"Tima is a proven scorer who has performed in high-pressure environments at both the domestic and international levels," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "Her ability to stretch the floor, rebound from the guard position, and compete defensively stood out, and we're excited to add that versatility and experience to our backcourt."

Across 26 French League games, Pouye averaged 12.6 pointes, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 34.9 per cent from three-point range. Pouye logged nearly 27 minutes per game and consistently contributed on the glass, ranking among the team's top rebounding guards.

In EuroLeague play, Pouye elevated production against top European competition, averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 14 games. Pouye shot an efficient 39.1 per cent from beyond the arc and 91.2 per cent from the free-throw line, while playing just over 30 minutes per game.

"I'm really excited for this next step and grateful for the opportunity to join Toronto," said Pouye. "Competing in EuroLeague and playing deep into the French playoffs helped me grow my game, and I'm looking forward to continuing to do so during this new chapter with the Tempo and the WNBA."

Known for perimeter shot-making, physicality, and rebounding at the guard position, Pouye brings high-level international experience and postseason pedigree to the Tempo backcourt.

In a subsequent move, the Tempo have waived guard Lexi Held. Held participated in Tempo training camp and appeared in all eight regular season games for Toronto. She averaged 1.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and shot 50.0 percent from the three-point field goal line.







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