Dream Unable to Mount Comeback against Lynx

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream couldn't come back this time.

Atlanta fell behind Minnesota by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, cut its gap to 10 in the fourth, but lost 96-81 on Wednesday at the Target Center. It was Atlanta's (4-2) biggest loss this season.

It was just the second time this season that Atlanta failed to complete a rally. The Dream's first successful comeback came against Minnesota in the season-opener when it came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win by one.

Atlanta reduced its deficit to 10 several times in the fourth on Wednesday. Its last chance came with 3:19 left on a basket by Rhyne Howard which set the stage for another rally. Minnesota responded with a 7-0 run.

"Every time we would try to make a comeback, all of a sudden we would have another defensive breakdown based on great execution on their part," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said.

Atlanta was led by Allisha Gray, who scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Naz Hillmon finished with 15, and Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard scored 10 each.

The Dream hit just 11 of 31 3-pointers.

Minnesota was led by Courtney Williams, who scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Natasha Howard, who scored 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting. The Lynx shot 59%.

Atlanta didn't help itself this time. The Dream hit just 11 of 31 3-pointers and Minnesota turned 18 Dream turnovers into 33 points.

"We've been losing too many possessions," Smesko said. "We'll address it. Hopefully, we'll see some improvement going forward with that."

The Lynx used its ball screen to score 50 points, most in the free-throw lane.

"Their execution was outstanding but even when the other team has good execution we have to get some stops," Smesko said. "We had been doing a good job defensively all season until this game is the one that's really given us the most trouble."

Atlanta's penchant for starting slowly happened again. It fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter before using a 12-3 run to start the second quarter and tie the game at 26 on a 3-pointer by Sika Kone.

Minnesota built its lead back to nine before the Dream cut it to five at halftime. The Dream wasn't able to get closer than four in the second half.

"We've talked about how we need to be better early," Hillmon said. "It does take a lot out of you, because you're having to claw back, and you feel like you have to make sure that every possession is perfect. We're definitely trying to get to that point where we're the team that is putting teams away early and not having to fight back for the win, so today that hurt us."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.