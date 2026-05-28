Sky Suffer Loss to Tempo in High-Scoring Bout, 104-111

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Toronto Tempo 104-111 inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, May 27. The Sky are now 3-4 on the season, 0-3 at home and 0-1 against the Eastern Conference.

The Sky saw five players score in double figures. Rookie Sydney Taylor led the Sky with a career-high 27 points off the bench. Her fifth game in the league, Taylor's impressive offensive performance saw her finish with 15 of her team's 26 points in the third quarter.

Wednesday's action marked the second straight game in which Taylor played at least 20 minutes and the first in which she led the Sky in made field goals with nine. She scored a clutch three-pointer in the final minutes of the game to bring the Sky within two after trailing by as many as 14 in the third quarter.

Skylar Diggins played the most minutes for the Sky tonight and scored a season-high 23 points to go along with her nine assists. Natasha Cloud recorded 18 points and distributed a season-best nine assists.

Elizabeth Williams stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 11 points, snaring nine rebounds, dishing out three assists, collecting one steal and denying one shot attempt in 23 minutes for the Sky. In her first start for the Sky this season, Azurá Stevens notched 10 points and three assists.

Four players finished in double figures for the Tempo in tonight's matchup. Nyara Sabally led Toronto with a career-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks. Former Sky guard Marina Mabrey scored 24 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 28 minutes. All-Star Brittney Sykes finished the night notching 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. Rookie Kiki Rice added 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. To round out the Tempo, Maria Conde tallied 12 points and four rebounds.

Other highlights include:

* Sydney Taylor is the fastest Sky rookie in history to record their first career 25-plus-point game, doing so in just her fifth game

* Taylor's 27 points off the bench are tied for the most off the bench by any player this season

* Taylor's 27 points were a career high

* The Sky totaled 10 assists in the first quarter, their season high for a quarter

* The Sky registered a season-high 31 assists

* Nyara Sabally notched a career high of 29 points

NEXT UP: The Sky welcomes the Minnesota Lynx back to Wintrust Arena for the second time this season on Friday, May 29 for the third and final of their matchups this season.

The Lynx moved to 4-2 to open the 2026 slate following a victory over the Sky on Saturday, May 23. Veteran forward Natasha Howard captained Minnesota in the bout, tying a season-high in points with 26 off an 11 of 15 mark from the field to go along with her 14 boards and five assists.

Howard leads the Lynx in both scoring (17.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game) in 27.8 minutes per appearance. In her third season with Minnesota, former Sky guard Courtney Williams averages 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a team-high 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Forward Kayla McBride is the third leading scorer on the Lynx, averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in a team-high 32.8 minutes per outing. Through six career games, rookie Olivia Miles rounds out Minnesota's double-digit scoring cohort with 15.0 points and 5.5 assists while nailing 92.3% of her looks from the free throw line.

The game between Chicago and Minnesota tips off at 6:30 p.m. inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast on ION.

KEY RUNS:

* The Tempo went on a 22-9 run from 4:36 in the first quarter to 9:15 in the second quarter

* Toronto went on a 10-2 run from 9:15 to 7:15 in the second quarter

* The Sky went on a 14-6 run from 3:57 in the third quarter to 9:44 in the fourth quarter

* Toronto recorded two separate 30-point quarters

KEY STATS:

* The Tempo shot 46.2% from three (12 of 26) while the Sky shot just 22.6% (7 of 31)

* The Sky notched four steals in the first quarter

* Toronto went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line in the first quarter

* Toronto scored 30 points in the second quarter

* The Tempo out-rebounded the Sky 26-14 in the first half

* The Sky hit a season high in a game of 31 assists

* Chicago's bench out-rebounded Toronto's 47-17

* The Sky recorded 15 fastbreak points to the Tempo's zero

* Chicago outscored Toronto in points in paint 54-44

* Toronto shot 56.1% from the field (37 for 66)

* The Tempo's biggest lead was 14 points

* The Sky scored 18 points off the Tempo's 14 turnovers

* There were three lead changes and three ties

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Skylar Diggins accounted for 16 of the Sky's 22 points in the first quarter (eight points, eight points created from assists)

* Natasha Cloud accounted for nine of the Sky's 26 points in the second quarter (two points, seven points created from assists)

* Sydney Taylor accounted for 15 of Chicago's 26 points in the third quarter

* Taylor scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half

TORONTO NOTES:

* Brittney Sykes accounted for nine of the Tempo's 25 points in the first quarter (six points, three points created from assists)

* Marina Mabrey accounted for 13 of the Tempo's 30 points in the second quarter (six points, seven points created from assists)

* Nyara Sabally accounted for nine of Toronto's 25 points in the third quarter (six points, three created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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