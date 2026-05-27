Chicago Sky Sign Saylor Poffenbarger

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed guard Saylor Poffenbarger to a hardship contract, the team announced today.

Poffenbarger went undrafted in the 2026 WNBA Draft but quickly signed to a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx.

In three preseason games with Minnesota, she averaged 5.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. In her debut game, she recorded nine points and 13 rebounds for the Lynx.

Prior to signing her deal with Minnesota, Poffenbarger played collegiately for Maryland from 2024-26. She helped the Terps to an NCAA Tournament appearance, averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31 starts.

She had a career game in a double-overtime win against Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2025, going for a career-high 30 points along with 10 rebounds, three assists and a block. Prior to her time with Maryland, Poffenbarger played for UConn in 2020-21 and Arkansas from 2022-24. As a redshirt freshman with Arkansas, the 6-foot-2 guard was a five-time SEC Freshman of the Week and earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors.

Poffenbarger will wear No. 6 for the Sky. She will be available for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Chicago continues the 2026 regular season on Wednesday, May 27 against the expansion Toronto Tempo at home at 7 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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