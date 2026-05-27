Rhyne Howard Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that guard Rhyne Howard has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from May 18-24. It marks the fourth Player of the Week honor of Howard's career, moving her into sole possession of second place in franchise history for the most weekly honors, trailing only Angel McCoughtry (17).

Howard led Atlanta to a 2-0 week with victories over Dallas and Phoenix, averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 50+ percent from the field, 50+ percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line. She led the Dream in scoring in both contests while also spearheading one of the league's top defensive performances during the week, as Atlanta held both opponents under 80 points. Howard ranked first in the WNBA in Defensive Win Shares during the seven-day span among players averaging at least 20 minutes per game.

Against Dallas on May 22, Howard recorded 25 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. She followed that performance with 21 points, eight rebounds and six made three-pointers against Phoenix on May 24.

Howard's performance across the two-game stretch placed her among the league's most efficient scorers during the week, highlighted by her 50-50-90 shooting splits while leading the Dream on both ends of the floor.

The Dream is in Minnesota tonight to play the Lynx. The game tips at 9 pm ET and will be available on USA Network, Atlanta News First, Peachtree Sports Network and streaming on Victory+.







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