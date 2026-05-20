Sky Host Dallas Wings in Home Opener

Published on May 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







After the four-game road trip that opened the season, the Sky (3-1) are seeking their first home win of the season on Wednesday when they take on the Dallas Wings (2-2) in the first of three matchups between the two teams this year.

Chicago started the season strong, winning games by never quitting and playing high-level, cohesive defense. They'll look to continue their tough identity against Dallas after sweeping the Wings 3-0 last year.

Against Minnesota, Kamilla Cardoso logged her second double double of the season, putting up 11 points and 12 rebounds. In the same game, rookie Gabriela Jaquez led the Sky in scoring for the first time in her career with 20 points, unafraid of getting physical. Jaquez's Wintrust Arena debut is highly anticipated.

The Wings are coming off a commanding win against the Mystics with five players scoring in double figures. Paige Bueckers led the team with 18 points followed by Arike Ogunbowale with 16.

What to Watch: How Chicago's defense matches up against Dallas's three-point shooting.

The Wings rank fourth in the league with a three-point percentage of 35.6. They have a number of players who can get hot from deep, including 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd who is known for her quick release. Bueckers and Ogunbowale can create their own shots and are comfortable scoring from nearly anywhere beyond the arc.

The Sky's defensive intensity has already proved to be a threat to opponents. The team excelled in applying pressure to shooters and contesting quick shots in their first four games. Against Golden State, Chicago held the Valkyries to just 7 for 26 from the three-point line.

Jacy Sheldon has been one of the Sky's strongest defenders and has been elite on the perimeter. She ranks fifth in the league in steals and uses her quickness to keep up with and disrupt shooters.

Chicago and Dallas tip off Wednesday May 20 at 8 p.m. CT where three-point shooting vs. defensive pressure could be a deciding factor in who comes out on top.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2026

Sky Host Dallas Wings in Home Opener - Chicago Sky

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