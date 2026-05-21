Boston, Mitchell Power Fever to Win over Expansion Fire

Published on May 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Aliyah Boston scored the first bucket for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday as she returned from injury against the Portland Fire. Kelsey Mitchell scored the second, and the Fever duo went on to combine for 45 points in a runaway 90-73 win.

The contest marked the Fire's first visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season as the franchise returns to the WNBA after a 23-year hiatus.

Boston returned to the lineup for the Fever after missing Sunday's game with a lower leg injury, but Indiana played without Caitlin Clark. Clark was a late scratch with a back injury.

"This is just a back issue that we want to make sure we give the time to be ready," Stephanie White said ahead of the matchup.

With Clark sidelined, Indiana turned to Mitchell and Boston, who led the Fever to the WNBA semifinals just a season ago. Mitchell is averaging north of 23 points per game through four games this seasonvand scored 30 points in Indiana's season opener along with four assists.

She had 16 points on 60 percent shooting through the first half of Wednesday's contest, and the Fever held a 16-point lead at the break. Mitchell finished with 21 points, two rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. She connected on 54.5 percent of her shots, including 67 percent from long-range.

The chemistry between Boston and Mitchell has been building since 2023, when the Fever selected Boston first overall. Three of Mitchell's four assists on Wednesday were delivered to Boston, and two of Boston's three assists were to Mitchell.

"She did exactly what we need her to do," White said of Boston. "You know, she takes control of the offense when we need her to, [she's] breaking the press when we need her to, but I thought overall just her conviction and everything she did was really good."

Along with her playmaking, Boston recorded 24 points and eight rebounds. She shot 8-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range - a skill she dedicated a lot of time to in the offseason.

"It feels great to see them go in," Boston said of her 3-point shooting. "I've been working on that a lot in the offseason and to see them finally start to go in a little bit just feels great."

Boston has averaged less than one attempt from deep per game over the course of her career, but took four long-range shots on Wednesday. She's up to two per game this season, and White is pleased with the versatility it adds to both Boston's game and the Fever offense.

"I thought she looked great," White said. "She shot with confidence, she played with confidence...I was so happy that she wasn't hesitating [to] shoot the basketball."

The 17-point victory was never in doubt for Indiana - the Fever completed their first wire-to-wire win of the season with their 90-73 rout of the Fire. It's Indiana's second win in a row, and the Fever have a chance to tack on a third win on Friday before departing on a two-game road trip the following week.

"[We're] really starting to build continuity on both ends of the floor," White said on Wednesday. "We have some returning pieces, but a lot of those returning pieces are learning how to play together again, and we have a lot of new pieces and trying to build connectivity on both ends of the floor, it doesn't happen overnight. I think that we're progressing in that way, and I'm pleased with our progression."

The Fever are back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 PM to close out a four-game homestand with a matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.