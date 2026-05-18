Indiana Fever Claim Victory over Seattle Storm

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever secured an 89-78 home win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Caitlin Clark recorded her 21st career double-double, while Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell contributed 17 points each to aid in the victory.

The Fever commanded the lead early, outscoring the Storm 32-19 in the first quarter, with eight different players finding the basket, including Clark who led with eight points. With Clark contributing another nine points and three assists in the second quarter, Indiana maintained the advantage, finishing the half at 55-44.

Cunningham and Mitchell fueled the Fever offense in the third quarter, putting up eight and nine points, respectively, bringing Indiana to a 77-58 lead going into the fourth. With five players putting points on the board, the Fever held on in the fourth quarter to defeat the Storm 89-78.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark earned the 21st double-double of her career, passing Erlana Larkins for the fifth-most in Fever franchise history, doing so in just 57 games.

The game marked Clark's 12th career 20+ point, 10+ assist game, her second-consecutive and two more than any other player in WNBA history. Through four games, Clark has totaled 20+ points and 5+ assists in each, tying the longest streak to start a season in league history.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made her Fever debut with 3:14 left in the game.

Makayla Timpson scored her 100th career point, finishing the night with six points to bring her career total to 101 points scored.

Aliyah Boston missed her first game since joining the league in 2023, snapping a streak of 127 consecutive games played, the fourth longest streak of consecutive games played in Fever franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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