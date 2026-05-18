Sun Hit the Road Looking for First Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun (0-4) will begin its five-game road trip on Monday at the Moda Center as they face the Portland Fire (1-2) for the first time in franchise history. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PST/10:00 PM EST, and fans can tune into the action on NBC Boston with Brendan Glasheen and John Brickley on the call.

On Friday, May 15, the Connecticut Sun fell to the Las Vegas Aces 101-94. Hailey Van Lith led the way for the Sun with 17 points and four assists. Saniya Rivers logged her first double-digit outing of the season with 14 points while dishing seven assists off the bench. Rookie Charlisse Leger-Walker also recorded a career-high 10 points, while Aneesah Morrow picked up her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nell Angloma made her debut for the Sun and chipped in seven points. Missing for the Sun was Leïla Lacan (NWT due to overseas obligations).

Monday's contest marks the first ever matchup between the two teams. Portland's last outing was a 100-82 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday, May 14. The Fire was led by Megan Gustafson with 14 points and three rebounds.

Game Status Report:

Olivia Nelson-Ododa - OUT (Right Ankle)

Brittney Griner - Probable (Left Foot)

Leïla Lacan - NWT (Overseas obligations)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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