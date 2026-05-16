Sun Rally Falls Short Versus Aces, 101-94

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (0-4) fell short against the Las Vegas Aces (3-1), 101-94, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hailey Van Lith set a new career high with 17 points; the feat was Van Lith's second-career double-figure night. Saniya Rivers achieved her first double-figure performance of the year with 14 points and seven assists off the bench, while Kennedy Burke grabbed 11 points. Charlisse Leger-Walker notched the first 10-point game of her career off the bench, tying with Diamond Miller. Aneesah Morrow grabbed her third straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, making her the first player in two seasons to tally three-straight double-doubles (previously Alyssa Thomas in 2024).

Burke opened the Sun's scoring with a layup rivaling a make from A'ja Wilson. The Aces advanced to score six straight, until Gianna Kneepkens realigned the Sun squad with two points. Burke, off to a hot start, grabbed seven points in the first quarter off 3-of-6 shooting, but Wilson grabbed 11 points in the quarter to help propel the Aces to a 13-point lead before the end of the frame. Even with Connecticut struggling in field goal efficiency and connecting on the court, Miller revived the Sun's efforts, closing the deficit after putting up five points on her own to end the quarter, bringing the Sun within eight points.

Leger-Walker championed the first points of the second quarter, making her own run with four straight points, while Connecticut ramped up their defense to hold Las Vegas scoreless until 8:24. Rivers scored at the rim to bring the Sun within one possession after the Sun's offense started clicking, putting up a 17-7 run throughout the second quarter. Nell Angloma made her presence known, getting her first career minutes and basket in the period, followed shortly by Aaliyah Edwards' first points of the season after she missed the first three games of the season with injury. Connecticut continued to find itself in foul trouble, sending Las Vegas to the line 16 times before the half. Even though the Sun brought the game within two points in the period, the Aces surmounted a 10-point lead in the final 2.5 seconds off free throws.

Connecticut sprinted out of the gate with six straight points before Vegas cancelled it out with six straight of their own. With a low-scoring first five minutes, the Sun held a one-point advantage of 10-9 in the frame. After a mid-quarter adjustment, the Sun ramped up the offensive intensity with an 11-0 run, thanks to back-to-back two-point scores from Angloma and two back-to-back shots from downtown from Rivers. In the period, the Sun were able to grab 27 points, the team's highest scoring quarter thus far.

After two successful free throws from Carter, Leger-Walker sparked the Sun's scoring for the fourth with a 25' three-pointer. Las Vegas went on to post a 16-6 run, but Van Lith put up five straight points to help snap the double-digit lead the Aces held. Wilson put up her 34th point of the night before setting a new high score against the Sun with 45 points (prev. 34 points; 7/7/18). The feat made her the highest scorer against the Sun in franchise history, passing Betty Lennox who put up 44 points against the Sun on 6/27/08. Van Lith finished strong for the Sun, connecting with Morrow to close the game with 10 unanswered points. The rally fell short seven points, with the Aces taking home their second straight win this season and 10th straight overall over Connecticut.

The Aces outscored the Sun 54-44 in the paint and with blocks (6-2), but Connecticut dominated Las Vegas off the bench, 47-26, in second chance points (16-3), in rebounds (32-28) and in steals (11-6). The teams fared evenly in points off turnovers, with the Sun snagging 18 where the Aces took 15, and in fast break points, 12-12. The loss, though wire-to-wire, showed the growth of the Sun roster in just days.

Notes:

Van Lith notched a new career-high of 17 points, beating her former high of 16 points, which she recorded against the Sun on 6/15/25.

The Aces were awarded 16 trips to the free throw line in the first half in comparison to the Sun's two visits.

Wilson recorded the highest score against Connecticut in franchise history with 45 points, passing the previous record of 44 points (Betty Lennox, vs. ATL, 6/27/08)

Team

Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 94 20 24 27 23 Van Lith - 17 Morrow - 10 Rivers - 7

LVA 101 28 26 25 22 Wilson - 45 Gray - 7 Gray - 10

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun travel to the west coast for a five-game road trip, starting in Portland to take on the Fire on Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Moda Center.







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