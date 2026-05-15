Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (5.14.26)

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minnesota Lynx (2-1) 90, Dallas Wings (1-2) 86

May 14, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Olivia Miles posted 15 points on 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the floor, along with six assists, one rebound and a blocked shot in tonight's win. Miles becomes only the third player in WNBA history to post 10+ points and 5+ assists in each of their first three career games, joining Sue Bird and Candace Parker.

With tonight's performance, Miles is now the fifth WNBA player to average 15+ points and 5+ assists through their first three career games, joining Caitlin Clark, Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Nikki McCray.

Natasha Howard stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 26 points on 11-of-14 (78.6%) shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, four assists and three blocks, marking her 20th career game posting 25+ points and 5+ rebounds.

Howard's four offensive boards moved her to 22nd all-time on the WNBA leaderboard for offensive rebounds (708), passing Michelle Snow (707).

In tonight's win, Courtney Williams recorded 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor, also going 3-of-4 from deep, as well as five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Williams becomes the first Lynx guard to post 20+ points on 90% shooting from the floor since Seimone Augustus did so on June 8, 2007, against Los Angeles.

Team Notes

Minnesota shot 35-of-58 (60.35%) from the floor tonight, marking the sixth time in franchise history (regular and postseason) the Lynx have shot 60%+ from the floor, and the first since Sept. 1, 2017.

The Lynx outscored the Wings in points in the paint (48-40) and second chance points (18-9), marking Minnesota's third-straight game of the season outscoring their opponent in the paint.

As a team, Minnesota totaled 31 rebounds, 20 assists and seven blocked shots, marking the 42nd game in franchise history recording 30+ rebounds, 20+ assists and 7+ blocks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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