Atlanta Dream Sells out May 17 Showdown at State Farm Arena; Extends Historic Sellout Streak to 50

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that its May 17 matchup against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena has officially sold out, marking the team's 45th consecutive sellout, inclusive of four games hosted at State Farm Arena over the last three seasons. Fans still hoping to attend the May 17 game or other upcoming matchups are encouraged to explore verified resale options through Ticketmaster Resale, the official secondary marketplace for Dream tickets.

The unprecedented demand continues to build as each of the Dream's first six home games this season have sold out, extending the streak to 50 consecutive sellouts overall, including the next five games at Gateway Center Arena.

"This reflects everything we've been building, from the energy inside our arenas to the connection this team has with the city," said Morgan Shaw Parker, Dream president and COO. "Fifty consecutive sellouts is not just a milestone, it's a signal that women's sports are here to stay. Atlanta is showing up in a powerful way for us, and we're proud to keep delivering an experience that meets that passion."

Sunday's tipoff is at 1:30 p.m. against the Aces.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.