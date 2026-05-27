Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever - 5/28/26

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Looking to see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Chase Center? May 28 marks their lone regular-season appearance in Ballhalla. The Fever defeated the Valkyries 90-82 in Indiana on May 22 behind a game-high 22 points and nine assists from Clark. Clark is third in the WNBA in scoring (23.8 PPG) and her backcourt mate, Kelsey Mitchell, is right behind at fourth (22.3 PPG). The Valkyries are expected to have some reinforcements back for Thursday's matchup that didn't play in their first meeting, including sharpshooter Cecilia Zandalasini and versatile wing Justė Jocytė. Golden State swept the regular season series against the Fever 3-0 in 2025.

Valkyries vs. Fever

Thursday, May 28 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ 44 (Bay Area) KMAX 31 (Sacramento) League Pass (National)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

VALKYRIES LEAD WNBA IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES INCLUDING NET RATING

Through six games, the Valkyries have played arguably the best basketball of any WNBA team. The Valkyries lead the league in net rating (+11.3 NETRTG), possessing the third-best offense (110.0 OFFRTG) and the second-best defense (98.7 DEFRTG). There is great synergy between their offense and defense, with the connective tissue being their control of the turnover margin. Golden State commits the fewest turnovers in the league (10.5 TOV) while also allowing the fewest points off turnovers (8.5 OPP PTS OFF TOV). They also make the most 3-pointers per game (11.3 3PM) while allowing the second-fewest paint points (28.3 OPP PTS PAINT). Simply put, the Valkyries are winning the math equation - getting up the most shots on goal (71.7 FGA), taking the highest volume of the most valuable shot (31.0 3PA) and preventing their opponents from getting the highest percentage looks at the rim and off turnovers. The Valkyries have yet to lose twice in a row and have won by a combined margin of 44 points following their two losses.

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: Among players who have played in at least five games, Veronica Burton is tied for fifth in the league in assists per game (6.3 APG). Burton is averaging the fewest turnovers of the group (1.7 TOV), making her one of the league's most efficient playmakers.

Fever: Just three years into her WNBA career, Caitlin Clark already has the most 20-point 10-assist games in league history (12). Clark has hit that threshold twice this season, breaking a tie with Courtney Vandersloot. Clark is the only player this season who ranks in the top three in points per game (23.8 PPG; 3rd) and assists per game (9.0 APG, 1st).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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