23-0 Run Fuels Liberty Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty (4-4) used a dominant third quarter, including a franchise-record 23-0 run, to pull away from the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) for an 84-74 win.

Marine Johannès led the Liberty with 21 points and five assists while setting a career high with seven made 3-pointers, shooting 77.8 percent (7-for-9) from long range. Johannès reached 1,000 career points in the win and passed Vickie Johnson (221) for the eighth-most made 3-pointers in Liberty franchise history. Johannès scored 12 points in the first quarter alone for her highest-scoring first quarter since 2022. Johannès became the first player in WNBA history with four games of at least five made 3-pointers within her team's first eight games of a season.

Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds with four assists for her second consecutive double-double, her first time recording back-to-back double-doubles since June 1, 2025. Jones reached double figures in rebounding while knocking down at least 3 triples for the 17th time in her career, the third-most such games in WNBA history and only trailing Breanna Stewart and Tamika Catchings. Stewart put up 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in her 300th career WNBA outing. She finished the night with 6,145 career points, the second-most by any player in WNBA history through 300 career games.

Leonie Fiebich made her season debut, scoring the Liberty's first five points of the game and finishing with nine points on 75 percent (3-for-4) shooting from the field and 66.7 percent (2-for-3) shooting from beyond the arc while grabbing a pair of steals. Han Xu led the Liberty's reserves with eight points on 50 percent (3-for-6) shooting from the field with three rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes. Han has now scored at least five points in four consecutive contests.

New York shot 83.3 percent (5-for-6) from deep in the opening quarter, finishing the period with just one turnover and a 24-22 lead. The Liberty finished the first half with a 50 percent (8-for-16) mark from long range and a 20-16 advantage on the boards, but Phoenix entered the break up by one, 43-42.

The Liberty took control in the third quarter with a historic 23-0 run, the longest scoring run in franchise history. New York's defense held Phoenix scoreless over the final six minutes of the third quarter, the longest scoreless stretch by a Liberty opponent to end a quarter since 2016. The Liberty forced 13 Mercury turnovers in the second half to secure an 84-74 victory. New York scored 26 points off Phoenix's 17 turnovers in the contest, the team's most points off turnovers forced in a game since June 1, 2025.







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