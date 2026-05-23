New York Liberty Sign Anneli Maley

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have signed forward Anneli Maley to a developmental player contract, the team announced today.

Maley, a 6-1 Australian forward, averaged 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in two preseason contests with the Liberty while shooting a perfect 100 percent (11-for-11) from the free-throw line. She has appeared in six regular-season games across two WNBA seasons with the Mercury (2026) and Sky (2022), recording 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. Maley spent the 2025-26 WNBL season with the Perth Lynx, appearing in 27 games and averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals while recording a league-best 14.4 rebounds per contest with double-doubles in each of her final nine games of the season.

The Melbourne, Australia native set the NBL1 single-game scoring record with 65 points on April 10, 2026 after appearing in 15 NBL1 games for the Perth Redbacks in 2025, posting averages of 24.5 points, a league-high 17.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Maley represented Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics in 3x3 Basketball and won a bronze medal with the Opals at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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