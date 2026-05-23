Toronto Tempo Player Injury Update
Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
The Toronto Tempo provide the following update on player injuries:
Julie Allemand has sustained a Grade 1 groin strain and is currently ramping back up.
Nyara Sabally has sustained a neck strain and sprain and is considered day to day.
Temi Fagbenle has sustained a Grade 2 sprain of the acromioclavicular (AC) joint in the right shoulder. An update on Fagbenle's return will be provided at a later time.
Isabelle Harrison has sustained a right thumb dislocation. An update on Harrison's return will be provided at a later time.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026
- New York Liberty Sign Anneli Maley - New York Liberty
- Toronto Tempo Player Injury Update - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.