Toronto Tempo Player Injury Update

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







The Toronto Tempo provide the following update on player injuries:

Julie Allemand has sustained a Grade 1 groin strain and is currently ramping back up.

Nyara Sabally has sustained a neck strain and sprain and is considered day to day.

Temi Fagbenle has sustained a Grade 2 sprain of the acromioclavicular (AC) joint in the right shoulder. An update on Fagbenle's return will be provided at a later time.

Isabelle Harrison has sustained a right thumb dislocation. An update on Harrison's return will be provided at a later time.







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