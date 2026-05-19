Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that forward Breanna Stewart has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 17. The honor is the 19th weekly honor of her career and the ninth of her Liberty tenure as she passes Cappie Pondexter for the third-most in franchise history. Stewart is the first player in WNBA history to win at least nine Player of the Week awards in each conference.

Stewart led the Liberty to a 3-1 week, recording averages of 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and a conference-high 2.0 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game, while shooting 47.0 percent (31-for-66) from the field and 93.3 percent (28-for-30) from the free-throw line. In addition, the Liberty posted a +16.5 net rating with Stewart on the court and became the first team in WNBA history to average at least 100 points per game through the first four games of a season.

In her first game of the season on May 8, Breanna posted a double-double with a game-high 31 points (10-of-17 from the field and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line) and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists, one steal and three blocks in a 106-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun. She followed up that performance with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks on May 10 in a road win over the Washington Mystics to become the seventh player in WNBA history to begin a season with consecutive games of at least 20 points and four stocks (steals + blocks).

Stewart added another double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds with four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals at Portland on May 12. To close out the week, Stewart totaled 22 points and seven rebounds in a road win over Portland on May 14. The two-time MVP has scored 92 points so far this season, marking her highest combined scoring total through four games since her 2023 MVP campaign. Stewart is the first Eastern Conference player in WNBA history to begin a season with averages of at least 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per contest through four games.







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