Dallas Wings Partner with Belk

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings and Belk, a department store chain with nearly 300 stores across 16 states in the Southeast, announced a partnership today. As a Proud Partner of the Dallas Wings, Belk will be featured throughout the in-game experience at College Park Center, most notably in its integration with Flight Crew, the Wings dance and promotional team, along with in-arena signage. Belk will also serve as the presenting partner of one of the Wings' most-anticipated community events, the annual Unified Game. Additionally, Belk will be featured throughout the team's social media channels.

The agreement marks Belk's first sports partnership in the state of Texas and its first with a women's professional sports team. The collaboration brings together two brands that share a common belief that every fan deserves to feel welcomed, celebrated, and ready for the moment, and reflects Belk's commitment to being a partner in every occasion, from game day to every day.

"We are thrilled to welcome Belk as a partner of the Dallas Wings," said Mallory LePage, Wings VP, Commercial Partnerships. "The Wings have one of the most passionate and inclusive fan communities in sports. Belk's priorities of bringing people together and making everyone feel like they belong, align perfectly with our organization. We can't wait to show our fans what we have in store together."

The partnership unites two brands deeply rooted in culture, style, and community. As game-day fashion and personal expression become an increasingly central part of the modern fan experience, the Wings and Belk will collaborate to celebrate that energy through fan engagement activations, community initiative and lifestyle storytelling, ensuring Wings fans have everything they need to show up ready, confident, and comfortable all season long. The collaboration will also create meaningful opportunities to celebrate and connect with women through elevated retail experiences and programming designed to inspire connection, pride and belonging.

"Sports and retail both bring people together, and we're thrilled to partner with the Dallas Wings, an organization that shares Belk's commitment to the community," said Courtney Enright, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Belk. "This partnership allows us to support women's sports while connecting with our customers in a meaningful way and we're proud to be part of the positive impact the Wings are making in Dallas."

The Wings annual Unified Game brings in local Special Olympics athletes for a game of basketball, coached by Dallas Wings players. In addition to coaching, Wings players serve in other roles such as cheer captains, referees, and in-game hosts. The Unified Game annually is a favorite amongst participants, players, staff, fans and media members.

The agreement reflects Belk's broader investment in sports as a platform to connect with consumers through the passion points that matter most to them. Additional details on partnership activations, fan experiences and community programming will be announced in the coming weeks.







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