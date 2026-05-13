Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The New York Liberty (2-1) fell in a tight road matchup with the Portland Fire (1-1), 98-96.

Pauline Astier paced the Liberty with a career-high 24 points, the highest-scoring single-game performance by any 2026 rookie so far this season, while shooting 71.4 percent (10-for-14) from the field and 66.7 percent (2-for-3) from deep to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Astier joined Sabrina Ionescu and Rebecca Lobo as the only rookies in Liberty franchise history to begin their careers with at least 30 points and 10 assists through their first three career games.

Marine Johannès added 18 points on 54.6 percent (6-for-11) shooting from the field and 42.9 percent (3-for-7) shooting from deep with four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Johannès set a franchise record for 3-pointers through the first three games of a season and became the first player in Liberty franchise history to open a season with three consecutive games of at least three made 3-pointers, while also setting her career highs for 3-pointers made (14) and steals (7) in a three-game span. She also became the first player in Liberty franchise history to begin a season with three consecutive games of at least 15 points and two steals, and joined Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Tina Charles as the only players in Liberty franchise history to begin a season with three straight games of at least 17 points.

Breanna Stewart put up a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists, two steals and four blocks. Stewart grabbed her 2,500th career rebound to become the first player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points and 2,500 rebounds in fewer than 300 games, doing so in her 295th career game. Stewart recorded her second double-double of the season and her third straight game with nine or more rebounds to join Elena Baranova and Tina Charles as the only players in franchise history to begin a season with three consecutive games of at least nine rebounds.

Jonquel Jones pitched in 17 points and seven rebounds with three assists and a steal while recording her 1,500th career made field goal to become the fourth player in WNBA history to make 1,500 career field goals while shooting at least 50 percent from the field, joining Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Griner. She also passed Tamika Whitmore (543) for 14th on the Liberty's all-time field goals made list.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton contributed 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, including her 1,500th point in a Liberty uniform as she became the sixth-fastest player in franchise history to reach that mark (112 games).

The Liberty went on a 13-5 run from 7:53 to 3:45 in the first quarter and shot 50 percent (10-for-20) from the field while holding the Fire to 36.8 percent (7-for-19) shooting from the field to close the opening frame with a 27-21 lead. Portland fought back with a 16-2 run from 0:40 in the first quarter to 7:28 in the second, but New York responded with a 22-5 run from 6:09 to 1:17 in the second. The Liberty entered the break with a 54-47 advantage after shooting 50 percent (8-for-16) from long range in the first half and outrebounding the Fire, 21-13. The Liberty scored over 50 points in the first half for the third straight game, making Chris DeMarco the first coach in league history to begin his WNBA head coaching career with three consecutive games scoring at least 50 points in the first half.

New York shot 57.1 percent (8-for-14) from the field with all eight field goals coming off assists while forcing five Portland turnovers in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 77-70 lead. Jones hit a pair of free throws to give New York a 96-94 lead with 43 seconds remaining in the fourth before Portland tied the game and later secured the win with a putback at the buzzer. This marked the third time in franchise history that all five starters finished a game with at least 10 points and three assists.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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