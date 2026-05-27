Game Preview: Fever at Valkyries

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever return to the West Coast on Thursday for their second clash with the Golden State Valkyries in a week. The Fever defeated the Valkyries at home last Friday, May 22, 90-82. The rematch stands to be a gritty contest between two of the league's top teams.

Indiana enters the matchup with a 4-2 record and a three-game win streak. The Fever are top-4 in the WNBA in both offensive and defensive rating, but are second in net rating behind just Golden State. The Valkyries also tote a 4-2 record into Thursday's game following a convincing 97-70 win over Connecticut on Monday.

Golden State is led by Veronica Burton, who scores 14 points per game, but is supported by six teammates averaging eight or more points nightly. Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each score north of 22 points per contest, but the Fever have just two other players averaging at least eight points per game - Aliyah Boston (16) and Sophie Cunningham (8.7).

Indiana's 93.7 total points per game are the best in the league as the Fever offense continues to be red-hot. Golden State manages nearly 86 points per contest, but allows a league-low 76 opponent points. The Fever's opponents score an average of 87 points.

The matchup with the Valkyries marks the first of two games on the West Coast for the Fever - they'll travel to Portland to take on the Fire on Saturday, May 30, before returning to Indianapolis to host the Atlanta Dream on June 4.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Prime Video - TBA Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (4-2)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Golden State Valkyries (4-2)

Guard - Veronica Burton Guard - Kaila Charles Forward - Gabby Williams Forward - Kayla Thornton Center - Kiah Stokes







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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