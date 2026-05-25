Wings Earn Big Win at New York

Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Today the Dallas Wings (4-3) defeated the New York Liberty (3-3), 91-76, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center. The win marks the Wings' first victory on the road in Brooklyn against the Liberty since July 19, 2023. Dallas improves to 3-1 in on the road this season and 4-3 overall.

Rookie Azzi Fudd had a breakout game for the Wings, notching a team-high and career-best 24 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Fudd scored 17 of her 24 points in the third quarter, tying for the second-most by a rookie in a quarter since the WNBA transitioned to quarters in 2006 and the most by a rookie in single quarter since 2022 (Rhyne Howard, May 15, 2022). She finished with six three-point field goals, the most by a rookie in Wings history. Fudd's 24 points are tied for the second-most by a rookie this season behind Jovana Nogic (27 points, May 15, 2026).

Paige Bueckers tied the team high with 24 points, a season-high six rebounds and two assists, while Arike Ogunbowale notched 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal. Ogunbowale hit five three-point field goals in the win, a season high. The game marks just the third game in Wings history and 30th in league history when two teammates have made at least five three-point field goals.

Jessica Shepard notched her fourth double-double of the year with 10 points, a game-high 11 rebounds, and a team-high six assists. Awak Kuier followed up her career performance from Friday with 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.

The Wings shot 46.2% (30/65) from the floor, while holding the Liberty to 38.9% (28/72) shooting on the day. Dallas hit a season-high 15 three-point field goals shooting 42.9% (15/35) from beyond the arc. The Wings assisted 22 of their 30 made field goals in the game and grabbed 34 rebounds as a team, tying the Liberty's total.

Dallas won the fast break (17-10) and the battle from the bench (38-17), while New York held the advantage in the paint (40-20). Both teams notched eight second chance points. The game saw just one lead change and one tie.

Satou Sabally led the Liberty with 20 points, while Breanna Stewart added a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 11 boards.

The Dallas Wings return home to host the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will stream on Prime.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers, Fudd (24) Shepard (11) Shepard (6)

New York Sabally (20) Stewart (11) Ionescu (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 17, New York 20

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Odyssey Sims, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith in their seventh game of the regular season. New York jumped out to an 11-2 start to force Dallas into a timeout with 7:42 to play in the first quarter. The Wings responded on a 7-0 run to cut the Liberty's lead to two, 11-9, behind buckets from Bueckers, Shepard and Azzi Fudd. A 9-5 spurt from New York gave them a 20-14 advantage, but a three-point basket from Awak Kuier to close the quarter narrowed the gap to three, 20-17, heading into the second. Bueckers led the Wings with five points and two rebounds through ten minutes of action.

Second Quarter: Dallas 26, New York 24

A midrange jumper from Bueckers cut the deficit to two, 20-18, to start the quarter. New York took a 35-27 lead on a triple from Sabrina Ionescu with 5:11 to play in the first half, but Dallas responded on a 4-0 spurt to trim the deficit back to four, 35-31, with 4:26 to go in the second. Bueckers hit a baseline floater and Shepard converted on a lay-up on that push. The Wings closed the half on a 12-9 run to make it a one-point game heading into the locker room, 44-43.

Ogunbowale led all scorers at the break with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. She nailed four triples of Dallas's six triples in the first half. Bueckers added 11 points, three boards and one assist through two quarters of play. The Wings committed just five turnovers in the first half, but the Liberty tallied 11 of their 44 points off those mistakes.

Third Quarter: Dallas 28, New York 17

Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Fudd, Kuier and Shepard took the floor to start the second half for the Wings. The two teams traded three-point buckets to open scoring in the second, one from the Liberty's Satou Sabally and one from Kuier. Dallas then went on a quick 6-2 run to take a 52-49 lead and force New York into a timeout with 7:29 to go in the third. Ogunbowale and Fudd both hit triples on that run.

After a pair of free throws from Sabally to make it 52-51, the Wings went on an 11-0 run behind three straight triples from Fudd and two points from Kuier, taking a 63-51 lead. Dallas held New York without a field goal from the 7:58-2:29 mark in the third and led by as many as 15 in the quarter, but the Liberty were able cut the Wings' lead to ten 71-61, heading into the fourth. Fudd finished the third with 17 points, matching the Liberty's point total as a team in the quarter. She hit five of her six three-pointers in the quarter coming out of the locker room. Her 17 points in the third quarter are tied for the second-most by a rookie in a quarter since the WNBA transitioned to quarters in 2006 and the most by a rookie in single quarter since 2022.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 20, New York 15

The Wings started the fourth on an 8-2 run to extend their advantage to 16, 79-63. Bueckers and Fudd both hit triples on that stretch. New York responded with five unanswered from Jonquel Jones to cut Dallas's lead to 11, 79-68, with 6:57 to go in the game. The closest the Liberty could get would be nine points down the stretch, but the Wings were able to close the game strong, outscoring the Liberty, 20-15, in the final quarter to take home the 91-76 win. The Wings were 10-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth, including 8-8 for Bueckers. She notched 11 of her 24 points in the final quarter to secure the win for Dallas.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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