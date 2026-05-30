Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.30.26

Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm dominated the paint during the first quarter, scoring 10 of their first 13 points from inside. Seattle battled back with a 14-7 run to start the second quarter, shooting 52.6% from the field. The Storm tallied 26 points in the paint during the first half, the team's most in a half so far this season. The third quarter was powered by Natisha Hiedeman, who scored eight points on 75% (3-for-4) shooting from the field during her seven minutes of playing time. Jordan Horston tallied seven points in the fourth quarter on 50% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from beyond the arc. The Tempo stayed ahead to take the 93-72 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle recorded 29 made field goals, a season high.

Seattle banked 36 points in the paint while the Storm defense held Toronto to 26 points in the paint, the lowest by an opponent this season.

The Storm's 21 assists connected for 49 of the team's 72 points.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. She knocked down three triples and dished out a season-high seven assists.

Jordan Horston finished in double figures for the first time this season, recording 15 points on 54.5% shooting, as well as four rebounds and four steals, a season high.

Jade Melbourne added eight points and four assists.

TEMPO HIGHLIGHTS

Marina Mabrey led all Tempo players with 18 points and four assists. Kiki Rice, Brittney Sykes, Laura Juskaite and Maria Conde also finished in double figures.

UP NEXT: The Storm wraps up its road trip in Dallas on Monday, June 1, with a 5 p.m. PT matchup against the Wings. The game will be broadcast nationally on USA Network, locally on the CW Seattle and available to stream on Prime for users in Washington State.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 30, 2026

Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.30.26 - Seattle Storm

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