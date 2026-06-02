Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.1.26

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







In the first quarter, Seattle's defense held Dallas to just 1-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc, and the Storm converted four Wings turnovers into four points. The second quarter was led by Natisha Hiedeman, who tallied nine points on 60% (3-for-5) shooting from the field. The Storm finished the second frame shooting 45.5% (5-for-11) from the field and recorded 10 points in the paint in the first half. Seattle shot 50% from the three-point line during the third quarter, and the Storm bench was responsible for 58.3% of the quarter's scoring production. Rookie Flau'jae Johnson powered the fourth quarter, tallying 12 points on 60% (3-for-5) shooting from the field in eight minutes of playing time. Seattle shot 40% (2-for-5) from beyond the arc and sunk five free throws in the fourth quarter, but ultimately, Dallas secured the 79-56 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle held Dallas to just 35.8% shooting from the field, the team's lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far. The Wings' 20% shooting from beyond the arc is their second lowest three-point percentage this season.

The Storm grabbed 30 defensive rebounds, just two shy of their season best.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Flau'jae Johnson became the second rookie this season to tally a double-double, scoring a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, she recorded her 15th block of the season, becoming the fastest guard in Storm history to reach 15 blocks and just the second rookie guard in WNBA history to reach 15 blocks in 10 games, joining Elena Delle Donne.

Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points, including 100% (5-for-5) from the free throw line, and two assists.

Awa Fam set new career highs for rebounds and steals with seven boards and four takeaways. She added eight points.

WINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Aziaha James led Dallas with 18 points on 50% shooting. Paige Bueckers added 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm returns home to Climate Pledge Arena for a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, June 3. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on USA Network and locally on the CW Seattle. The game will also be available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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