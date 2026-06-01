Valkyries to Play for 'Youth UpRising' in 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, Presented by Coinbase

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will tip-off Commissioner's Cup play hosting the Portland Fire at Chase Center on Tuesday. During the league's milestone 30th season, the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase is themed "Our Game, Our Legacy," celebrating the organizations and community leaders driving lasting impact across WNBA markets.

"The Commissioner's Cup in-season tournament has become a premier tentpole series on the WNBA calendar because it offers elite competition showcasing conference match ups, high caliber play, and meaningful community impact," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "As we celebrate the WNBA's 30th season, 'Our Game, Our Legacy' shines a light on the organizations and community leaders - from longstanding team partners to groups helping our newest teams build roots in their communities - who have helped shape the identity and impact of WNBA teams over time. Together with Coinbase, the players and teams, the WNBA is proud to continue using the power of sport to create lasting impact beyond the game."

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase features a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. The team from each conference with the best record in Cup play will advance to the 50th game - the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase - hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play. Players in the Championship Game will compete for a prize pool totaling $500,000.

The sixth annual in-season competition once again combines elite on-court play with community investment, with all 15 WNBA teams competing for over $200,000 in donations to their selected nonprofits. For each Cup game during pool play, the winning team will earn a $3,000 donation for its designated nonprofit organization, while the losing team will earn $1,000 for its selected organization. An additional $10,000 donation will be awarded to the nonprofit partner of the Commissioner's Cup champion, while the runner-up team's organization will receive $5,000.

The Golden State Valkyries will be playing for 'Youth UpRising.' Founded in 2005 following years of planning sparked by the 1997 racial tensions in Oakland, Youth UpRising works to transform East Oakland by developing youth leadership and improving the systems that impact young people. As a community hub, Youth UpRising provides programs and services focused on wellness, education, career development, and community connection for local youth and young adults. Through their partnership, the Golden State Valkyries and Youth UpRising are investing in the next generation while honoring the history and resilience of the East Oakland community.







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