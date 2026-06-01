Sky's Ability to Fight Through Adversity Is the Defining Trait of First Month

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







Eight games into the 2026 season, the Chicago Sky are 3-5 and still finding their footing, but the first month has offered plenty of reasons to believe this team is headed in the right direction. From a breakout rookie to dominant road performances, here is what is standing out through the early stretch of the season.

Chicago's most impressive trait through the first month is their ability to win away from home. The Sky are 3-1 on the road, picking up competitive wins against some of the West's toughest competition right now in Portland, Golden State and Minnesota. In those three road wins, the Sky averaged just 75.0 points allowed, forced 11 steals at Minnesota, and moved the ball effectively, averaging 19.3 assists per game. It is a foundation worth building on, and it speaks to a team that competes hard regardless of environment.

The Sky navigated those early weeks without a full roster and continue to battle injury issues. Courtney Vandersloot and DiJonai Carrington have yet to play this season as Vandersloot continues her recovery from an ACL injury and Carrington works back from a foot injury.

Tragedy struck on May 17, when Rickea Jackson suffered a season-ending injury. Most recently, Azurá Stevens remains on a minutes restriction as she works back from a knee injury, Gabriela Jaquez missed the last two games with a knee injury while Kamilla Cardoso and Natasha Cloud battled through adversity when they dealt with an illness leading up to and in the May 29 Minnesota game.

There are few teams with wins over three prospective West playoff teams and even fewer with an injury list as extensive as Chicago's. Simply put, the Sky's ability to make games competitive despite the hand they've been dealt has been nothing short of impressive.

Amid these injuries, new contributors stepped up to fill the void, with the most notable surprise of Chicago's first month being undrafted rookie guard Sydney Taylor. Taylor seized her moment during the homestand, scoring a career-high 27 points against Toronto on 9-of-22 shooting with six free throw attempts, showing she can create her own shot, get to the line and make plays in transition.

She also finished with four assists and one turnover in that game, a mature performance for a player still establishing herself at this level. Taylor is making a strong case that she belongs, and that Chicago may have found something real in her.

As far as veteran guards go, Skylar Diggins and Natasha Cloud have each had standout performances that hint at a high ceiling this backcourt duo has yet to reach. Diggins opened the season at Portland with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, a complete performance that set the tone for the identity of this new Sky team. Cloud later followed with an 18-point, nine-assist effort against Toronto on 87.5% shooting that showcased not only her playmaking, but her scoring upside when she is aggressive. Both have shown the ability to take over games, and having two playmakers and leaders of that caliber gives Chicago a real edge on nights when the offense needs to get going.

Looking to the frontcourt, Kamilla Cardoso's best games have been special, and for her, it's all about maintaining that consistency. In the season-opener against Portland, she went for 22 points and 14 rebounds on 53.0% shooting. Eleven days later facing Dallas, she was nearly unstoppable, posting 24 points and 11 rebounds on 71.0% shooting in one of the most dominant individual performances of Chicago's season.

Despite the recent difficult losses, Cardoso has shown the physicality and skill set to be a game-changer at both ends. When she is aggressive and attacking the paint early, the Sky's offense can then stretch the floor and score on multiple levels. She has the potential to be one of the most impactful players on this roster.

While the Sky went 0-4 in their first homestand of the season, the stats told a more complicated story. Against Toronto, Chicago shot 48.0% from the field and put up 104 points, making it their highest-scoring game of the season. Paired with 31 assists, that offensive performance shows what this team looks like at its best.

Shooting consistency remains an area of focus heading into the second month. Chicago's field goal percentage has swung from a season-low 28.6% to a season-high 48.0%, a range that reflects volatility not from one player but across the roster. Diggins, Cloud, and Jaquez have each had standout individual shooting performances this season, but have yet to put together an efficient game simultaneously. When that happens, this offense will be very hard to stop.

With a stretch of Eastern Conference games coming up, the Sky have an opportunity to not only climb the standings and make a run in the Commissioner's Cup, but also to snap a four-game losing streak and get their first win at home. The Sky begin month two in Washington D.C. with their first Commissioner's Cup game against the Mystics at 6:30 p.m. CT on June 2.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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