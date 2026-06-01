WNBA Commissioner's Cup Presented by Coinbase Returns with Our Game, Our Legacy Theme Celebrating Community Impact Across the League

Published on June 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase returns June 1 under the theme "Our Game, Our Legacy," celebrating the organizations and community leaders driving lasting impact across WNBA markets during the league's milestone 30 th season.

"The Commissioner's Cup in-season tournament has become a premier tentpole series on the WNBA calendar because it offers elite competition showcasing conference match ups, high caliber play, and meaningful community impact," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "As we celebrate the WNBA's 30 th season, 'Our Game, Our Legacy' shines a light on the organizations and community leaders - from longstanding team partners to groups helping our newest teams build roots in their communities - who have helped shape the identity and impact of WNBA teams over time. Together with Coinbase, the players and teams, the WNBA is proud to continue using the power of sport to create lasting impact beyond the game."

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase features a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. The team from each conference with the best record in Cup play will advance to the 50 th game - the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase - hosted by the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play. Players in the Championship Game will compete for a prize pool totaling $500,000.

The sixth annual in-season competition once again combines elite on-court play with community investment, with all 15 WNBA teams competing for over $200,000 in donations to their selected nonprofits. For each Cup game during pool play, the winning team will earn a $3,000 donation for its designated nonprofit organization, while the losing team will earn $1,000 for its selected organization. An additional $10,000 donation will be awarded to the nonprofit partner of the Commissioner's Cup champion, while the runner-up team's organization will receive $5,000.

Teams' partner organizations include:

ATLANTA DREAM x THE KING CENTER

Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center") has served as a global destination and community institution dedicated to preserving the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A Dream partner since 2022, The King Center advances education, youth empowerment, and community engagement initiatives that align closely with the Dream's mission to drive meaningful change through sport. Together, the Dream and The King Center are honoring Dr. King's legacy while investing in the next generation of leaders.

CHICAGO SKY x GIRLS IN THE GAME

At Girls in the Game, every girl finds her voice, discovers her strength, and builds confidence through sports, health, and leadership programs. Rooted in Chicago, the organization has created opportunities for thousands of girls to develop leadership skills, confidence, and a lifelong connection to sport. Through this partnership, the Chicago Sky Foundation and Girls in the Game are investing in the next generation while continuing the WNBA's legacy of empowerment and community impact.

CONNECTICUT SUN x UNITED WAY OF SOUTHEASTERN CONNECTICUT

The United Way of Southeastern Connecticut believes in the power of community to transform lives. Through their initiatives in strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security, they're making a lasting impact in New London County. As long-standing partners, the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and the Connecticut Sun are committed to strengthening communities and expanding opportunity for young people and underserved populations across the region. Together, they work to create meaningful, lasting community impact.

DALLAS WINGS x YOUNG LEADERS, STRONG CITY

Young Leaders, Strong City is a student-centered organization focused on elevating youth voice, with a mission to educate, equip and activate a community of youth leaders to realize their vision for themselves and their community. YLSC offers unique community programming year-round and partners with local school districts, higher education institutions, and other nonprofits. With the support of the Dallas Wings, YLSC's work investing in young people today will continue to develop the leaders, culture-builders, and change-makers of tomorrow who will shape the future of Dallas and beyond.

GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES x YOUTH UPRISING

Founded in 2005 following years of planning sparked by the 1997 racial tensions in Oakland, Youth UpRising works to transform East Oakland by developing youth leadership and improving the systems that impact young people. As a community hub, Youth UpRising provides programs and services focused on wellness, education, career development, and community connection for local youth and young adults. Through their partnership, the Golden State Valkyries and Youth UpRising are investing in the next generation while honoring the history and resilience of the East Oakland community.

INDIANA FEVER x COBURN PLACE

For more than a decade, the Fever have supported Coburn Place, which offers compassionate support and safe housing choices to survivors of domestic violence and their children in the Greater Indianapolis area. The organization's trauma-informed services provide safe housing, stability, and pathways toward independence. Coburn Place's efforts create lasting change for individuals and families in need, and this year, like the WNBA, the organization celebrates its 30 th anniversary.

LAS VEGAS ACES x PUBLIC EDUCATION FOUNDATION

Over the last several years, the Aces have supported the Public Education Foundation (PEF), a Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to strengthening public education and supporting students, families, and educators across the region. For more than 30 years, PEF has provided scholarships, classroom resources, and educator support programs that expand opportunity and drive lasting community impact. Together, the Aces and PEF are investing in the next generation while advancing the WNBA's legacy of empowerment and progress.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS x BROTHERHOOD CRUSADE

Since 1997, the Sparks have been involved with Brotherhood Crusade, a 58-year-old grassroots organization with a vision of improving quality of life and meeting the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals. Its comprehensive, research-based approach to youth and economic development provides critical programming in mentorship, financial literacy, education and leadership development for underserved youth and young adults across South Los Angeles.

MINNESOTA LYNX x WOMEN'S FOUNDATION OF MINNESOTA

As a statewide community foundation, the Women's Foundation of Minnesota makes grants, invests in research, advocates for policy changes, and forges cross-sector partnerships to ensure community-based, community-led solutions across Minnesota. Their work advancing economic security, leadership, and opportunity reflects the Minnesota Lynx's long-standing commitment to using sport as a vehicle for social impact. This partnership builds pathways for the next generation, grounded in meaningful, ongoing engagement across Minnesota.

NEW YORK LIBERTY x AFRICAN AMERICAN POLICY FORUM

The African American Policy Forum (AAPF) is an innovative think tank that connects academics, activists, and policymakers to promote efforts to dismantle structural inequality. The AAPF and New York Liberty have spent decades advancing visibility, justice, and leadership for Black women. From the Liberty's role in the WNBA's 2020 dedication to Breonna Taylor and #SayHerName campaign to AAPF's leadership of that movement, this partnership reflects a shared history of advocacy, lasting influence, and a continued commitment to meaningful change as both organizations mark 30 years of impact.

PHOENIX MERCURY x CHICANOS POR LA CAUSA

Chicanos Por La Causa 's programs provide individuals and families a seat at the table. CPLC's areas of impact - health and human services, housing, education, economic development, and advocacy - facilitate growth for individuals and families from across the Valley. CPLC has been integral to Phoenix's community, continuously serving Arizona's largest minority demographic. Formed in 1969, Chicanos Por La Causa provides services to people of all backgrounds and focuses on driving economic and political empowerment and is a mainstay in Phoenix Mercury community programming.

PORTLAND FIRE x BLACK PARENT INITIATIVE

The Black Parent Initiative (BPI) was established in 2006 to help families achieve financial, educational, and spiritual success. Their work to uplift Black families and invest in community reflects the league's long-standing commitment to impact beyond the game. As the WNBA recognizes its past, present, and future, BPI represents the kind of local leadership creating real change every day. The Portland Fire's partnership with BPI highlights a shared commitment to community, resilience, and opportunities for the next generation.

SEATTLE STORM x KING COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM FOUNDATION

The Storm have partnered with the King County Library System and the KCLS Foundation since 2016, making KCLS the team's longest-standing community partner. Founded in 1942, KCLS has spent more than 80 years promoting literacy, learning, and equitable access to educational resources across the region. Together, the Storm and KCLS have encouraged thousands of children to continue reading throughout the summer while supporting community connection through libraries, technology access, and lifelong learning programs.

TORONTO TEMPO x LAY-UP

Lay-Up is a charitable organization delivering cost-free, community-based basketball programming in Toronto's Neighbourhood Improvement Areas. Using an evidence-based development program, basketball coaches implement a culture-forward approach to support children and youth. On-court and off-court experiences are designed to build skills and confidence. The Tempo's partnership with Lay-Up reflects a shared commitment to building not just better athletes, but confident young women and leaders who will shape the future of basketball in Canada.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS x BEN'S CHILI BOWL FOUNDATION

Started in 1958, Ben's Chili Bowl is more than a restaurant - it's a cornerstone of Washington, D.C.'s community and culture. This local institution, and its founding matriarch Virginia Ali, has been at the forefront of powerful change moments in the Nation's Capital. From donating food to the March on Washington to greeting presidents and civil rights activists, Ben's has always been a place for community. The Mystics' partnership with the Ben's Chili bowl Foundation continues Ben and Virginia Ali's legacy of community service and giving back to the D.C. community.

Additional information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase is available at https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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