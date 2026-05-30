Sky Lose at Home to Lynx, 58-79

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 79-58 inside Wintrust Arena on Friday, May 29. The Sky are now 3-5 on the season, 0-4 at home, 3-4 against the Western Conference and 20-32 against the Lynx all time.

Kamilla Cardoso was a powerhouse on the defensive front, pulling down 13 rebounds and recording two blocks. The former Gamecock led the Sky offensively as well with 12 points, three assists and a perfect 4 for 4 clip from the free throw line. Joining Cardoso in the Sky's top scorers for the game, Skylar Diggins recorded 12 points and played the most minutes on the court for Chicago.

Diggins, Aicha Coulibaly and Natasha Cloud posted two steals each. Coulibaly and Cloud combined for four of Chicago's six swipes, and veteran guard Rachel Banham logged a season-best seven boards, including six defensive rebounds, in 23 minutes of action.

Rookie Sydney Taylor turned in another productive performance for the second unit. The former Cardinal notched seven points, two rebounds and a career-best four dimes in 20 minutes off the bench, marking the fourth consecutive contest she logged at least 10 minutes.

Minnesota saw four players in double figures in tonight's matchup. Nia Coffey led the Lynx in scoring with 20 points while adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block. Rookie Olivia Miles recorded 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Two-time All-Star Natasha Howard finished the night with 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. To round out the Lynx, former Sky guard Courtney Williams notched 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Other highlights include:

Elizabeth Williams (772) passed Candice Dupree (767) for 13th on the All-Time offensive rebounds list

NEXT UP: The Sky travel to face the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Tuesday, June 2, for their first meeting of the season. The Sky hold a 35-40 all-time record against the Mystics entering Tuesday's game.

In their most recent matchup, the Mystics posted a 97-85 loss against the Seattle Storm. 2025 All-Star and second-year guard Sonia Citron registered 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in her 31 minutes of play. Rookie Angela Dugalić scored 13 points and shot 83.0% from the field off the bench.

Citron leads the charge in scoring, averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Veteran Shakira Austin is the second leading scorer for the Mystics, tallying 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing. Forward Kiki Iriafen is the frontrunner in rebounds with 10.7 a game and also tops the board in three-point percentage, shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc.

Washington's fell to 3-4 on the season Friday evening after a road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Despite the setback, Washington saw strong performances from its young core. Austin led the Mystics with a season high of 25 points while adding three assists. This season she is averaging a career-high 15.8 points. Citron put up an all-around performance of 21 points with eight assists in their last outing.

The game between Chicago and Washington tips off at 6:30 pm at CareFirst Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Lynx went on a 16-5 run from 2:24 in the first quarter to 7:02 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 14-6 run from 5:38 to 0:40 in the second quarter

Minnesota went on a 17-7 run from 8:14 to 4:55 in the third quarter

Chicago went on a 14-6 run from 5:52 to 2:41 in the third quarter

The Lynx went on an 8-0 run from 1:59 to 1:08 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Lynx recorded four blocks in the first quarter

Minnesota held Chicago to only 12 points in the first quarter

The Lynx tallied six steals in the first half

The Sky logged 21 defensive rebounds in the first half

Minnesota scored 31 points in the third quarter

The Lynx recorded 13 steals

Chicago scored 37.5% of their points from the free throw line in the third quarter

The Sky's bench outscored the Lynx's 19-9

Minnesota recorded 10 fast break points to Chicago's two

The Lynx's biggest lead was 21 points

Both teams combined for 32 turnovers

There were three lead changes and four ties

CHICAGO NOTES:

Skylar Diggins accounted for six of Chicago's 18 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Rachel Banham accounted for five of the Sky's 16 points in the third quarter

Kamilla Cardoso pulled down 8 rebounds in the first half

Cardoso accounted for eight of the Sky's 12 points in the fourth quarter

MINNESOTA NOTES:

Nia Coffey accounted for seven of the Lynx's 19 points in the first quarter (three points, four points created from assists)

Olivia Miles accounted for eight of Minnesota's 19 points in the first quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Miles accounted for seven of the Lynx's 15 points in the fourth quarter (four points, three points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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