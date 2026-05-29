Indiana Fever Fall at Golden State Valkyries

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - The Indiana Fever dropped a two-point game on the road to the Golden State Valkyries, falling 90-88 at Chase Center on Thursday night. The Fever will conclude their two-game road stretch against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Indiana found themselves trailing the Valkyries 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, struggling to find offensive rhythm through the first 10 minutes. Outscoring Golden State in the second quarter, the Fever were able to tie up the game 44-44 at halftime, led by nine points from Sophie Cunningham and seven from Kelsey Mitchell.

The two sides continued to battle back-and-forth throughout the third quarter, trading leads several times, but it was Indiana who took the slight two-point advantage with eight points from Aliyah Boston. Golden State retook the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Fever battled back, looking to tie up the game with .8 seconds left on the clock, but Indiana was unable to secure the basket, falling 90-88.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark recorded her 500th assist at 4:05 left in the second quarter, becoming the fastest player in the WNBA to record 1,000 points and 500 assists, doing so in her 59th game played. The previous WNBA record, held by Sue Bird, took 82 games to reach, with Clark breaking the record by a 23-game margin. After tonight Clark now has scored 1,118 points and added 503 assists across her career.

Rookie Raven Johnson set a new career game high of 16 points, surpassing her previous high of nine points. Johnson, tied with Clark, led the Fever in scoring for the first time in her career.

The third loss of the season, the Fever have lost their trio of games by just seven combined points.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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