Veronica Burton Records Season-High 25 Points, Five Blocks in Thrilling Victory over Fever

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries made two clutch stops in the game's final seconds en route to a 90-88 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night at Chase Center.

After Gabby Williams made one of two free throws with 16.3 seconds left, the Valkyries held a two-point lead. Fever center Aliyah Boston received a pass in the post, but Kiah Stokes and Kaila Charles contested Boston in a tough shot, which resulted in a miss and jump ball with 1.2 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Fever won the jump and called a timeout with 0.6 seconds remaining and still trailing by two, once again found Boston under the basket. And again, Stokes forced a tough shot on Boston that came up short to give the Valkyries the victory.

With the game tied 84-84, Janelle Salaün recorded six consecutive points for the Valks to put them ahead.

Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with a season-high 25 points, while Salaün added 19 points off the bench.

The Valkyries held Caitlin Clark to a season-low 16 points, shooting just 3-for-12 from the field, marking the first time this season she's scored less than 20 points.

BURTON SETS CAREER HIGH

Veronica Burton recorded a career high five blocks in Thursday night's matchup. She's only one of two players in the league to have five blocks in a game this season, tying teammate Kiah Stokes' performance against the Chicago Sky on May 13.

Offensively, Burton set a new season high of 25 points scored, surpassing her previous season high of 17 points set in the team's last meeting with Indiana on May 22. Additionally, she made a season-high 10 free throws.

Burton got off to an explosive start against the Fever, recording eight points and two blocks in the first quarter. She earned a tough And-1 from a coast-to-coast drive and followed it up with a big time stop on Caitlin Clark in the next play. Burton drained her lone three pointer attempt and recorded three made free throws to round out her stat sheet in the first frame.

SALAÜN EFFICIENT OFF THE BENCH

Janelle Salaün brought the energy as she came into the game at the 3:30 mark in the first quarter. She tallied a pair of three pointers, one field goal and three assists in the first half.

Salaün finished the game with 19 points, knocking down three triples and shooting an efficient 7-for-12 from the field.

WILLIAMS IN DOUBLE DIGITS

Gabby Williams scored 19 points, marking her fifth of seven games in double digits. She's one of two Valkyries players (Veronica Burton) to have scored in double digits in at least five games this season.

Williams filled the box score, dishing out a team-high six assists while also tallying six rebounds and three steals.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE

The Valkyries had a team total of 11 blocks, the most in a game by any WNBA team this season. Leading the defense was Veronica Burton with five blocks followed by Kiah Stokes with four.

JOCYTĖ'S ENCORE

After making her career debut on Monday, Justė Jocytė entered the game in the third quarter and knocked down a step back three on her first shot, eliciting a roar of support from the Ballhalla crowd.

Once Jocytė stepped onto the court, she was a mainstay for majority of the second half, playing all but 42 seconds of the final quarter.

BILLINGS RETURNS

Monique Billings, who was apart of the Valkyries inaugural season, made her return to Chase Center, this time as an opponent.

Billings, who joined the Fever in the offseason, received a standing ovation from Ballhalla after a tribute video was played during pregame.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries continue their four-game homestand, meeting the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m.; NBC, Peacock), followed by their first ever match-up with expansion team Portland Fire on Tuesday, June 2nd (7 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)) at Chase Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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