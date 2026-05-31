Valkyries Battle to the End in Loss to Aces

Published on May 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries were outscored by 16 points in a game-altering third quarter in their 91-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at Chase Center on Sunday. The game was neck-and-neck in the first half, but the Aces snatched all the momentum in the third quarter and never looked back. However, the Valkyries battled until the end, going on an 11-0 fourth-quarter run and pulling within single digits with less than a minute remaining. Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton each made four 3-pointers as the Valkyries doubled up the Aces in made 3-pointers, 16-8. Williams finished with 20 points, Thornton added 12 points and Janelle Salaün paced all reserves with 16 points. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces with a game-high 28 points and 15 rebounds, while All-Star Jackie Young chipped in 23 points and a game-best five 3-pointers. Las Vegas recorded eight blocks and weren't blocked once on the other end, despite Golden State setting a WNBA record with 11 blocks in their previous outing. The Aces' defense was tenacious, holding the Valkyries to just 33.7 percent shooting from the field.

ALL-STARS SET THE TONE EARLY

All-Stars Gabby Williams and Jackie Young got off to a hot start for their respective teams - Williams scored eight of the Valkyries' first 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and Young scored seven of the Aces' first 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting. Then, the Valkyries' first-ever All-Star got into the act as Kayla Thornton sank back-to-back threes to give Golden State their first lead. The Valkyries won the opening quarter by two points (23-21) and their reigning All-Star duo combined to make five of the team's eight baskets.

REIGNING MVP IN THE BUILDING

The reigning WNBA MVP, A'ja Wilson, got going in the second quarter, notching nine of her game-high 13 first-half points in the frame. Wilson was relentlessly aggressive, getting to her spots in the mid-post and around the rim. She also attacked the glass with a similar fervor, grabbing eight boards in the half, leaving her just shy of a double-double in just 17 minutes. Wilson's production helped the Aces turn a two-point deficit into a two-point halftime advantage. Former Las Vegas teammate and three-time WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes was Wilson's primary defender - she shared pregame that "going against a player that great, you can only hope she misses."

VALKYRIES OUTSCORED BY 16 POINTS IN GAME-ALTERING QUARTER

The Aces outscored the Valkyries by 16 points, 29-13, in the third quarter, including a 10-0 run. A'ja Wilson matched her first-half scoring output in half the time with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the quarter. Jackie Young added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting as the duo combined to score 24 of Las Vegas' 29 points. Both Wilson and Young made more field goals than the Valkyries in the quarter as Golden State went an ice-cold 3-for-16 from the floor.

JANELLE SALAÜN REACHES 500 CAREER POINTS

Janelle Salaün's first basket of the game, a deep two after a lethal jab step, gave her 500 career points. Salaün ranks second on the Valkyries' career points list, only trailing Veronica Burton. She was also the second leading scorer in Sunday's game, finishing with 16 points and 3-pointers in 21 minutes.

SUNDAY'S STARTING LINEUP FEATURES ZANDALASINI'S SHARPSHOOTING

Head Coach Natalie Nakase debuted her third starting lineup of the season, inserting sharpshooting wing Cecilia Zandalasini for the Valkyries' top rebounder, Kaila Charles. Zandalasini scored nine points and rained in two 3-pointers in 20 minutes. The shooting guard position is the only variance in Nakase's starting group this season as Tiffany Hayes joins Charles and Zandalasini in having started at that spot.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries begin Commissioner's Cup play when they host the Portland Fire at Chase Center on Tuesday. As the Valkyries did in their inaugural season, the Fire have seen substantial success to begin theirs, winning six of their first 10 games. They feature a former Valkyrie, Carla Leite, who is slated to play in Ballhalla as an opponent for the first time.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 31, 2026

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