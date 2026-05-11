Las Vegas Aces Bounce Back with 105-78 Win over Los Angeles

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Las Vegas Aces (1-1) had five players score in double figures as they rebounded from their opening loss to take a 105-78 victory over the Sparks (0-1) on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. Chennedy Carter checked in for 22 points; Jackie Young scored 20 and dished out 9 assists; A'ja Wilson tapped out with 19 points, 4 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks; Chelsea Gray tallied 16 points and 5 assists; and NaLyssa Smith contributed 12 points, 6 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 27 points for the Sparks, who also received 19 points and 10 rebounds from Nneka Ogwumike and 12 points from Dearica Hamby.

1 2 3 4 Final

LVA 29 13 33 30 105

LAS 14 27 18 19 78

1st Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 29, Los Angeles 14)

The Aces scored the first 4 points and retained the lead for the remainder of the game. The Sparks got on the board at 8:31 and the teams swapped scores for nearly five minutes before a LA 3-pointer at 3:36 brought the Sparks to within a point, 15-14. However, the Aces held the Sparks to 0 of 6 shooting and forced 3 turnovers, while stringing together 14 unanswered points to close the first frame. The Aces hit a sizzling 68.8% (11-16 FGs) from the field and 1 of 3 behind the arc, while limiting LA to just 33.3% (6-18 FGs) and 2 of 7 from deep. The Aces gave up zero points off their 3 turnovers and converted 6 LA miscues into 8 points. Wilson scored a quarter-high 8 points and Plum tallied 7 for the Sparks.

2nd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 42, Los Angeles 41)

LA cut it to single digits, 37-28, midway through the quarter. A Young jumper at 3:46 put the Aces up 39-28 for their final double-digit lead of the half. However, 4 Aces turnovers over the final 2:45 helped the hosts close the half on a 13-3 run. The Aces shooting cooled to 38.5% (5-13 FGs) and 0 of 4 from deep in the second period, while they gave up 11 points off of 7 turnovers. The Sparks shot 45.5% (10-22 FGs) overall and 2 of 7 from 3-poing. LA also outscored the Aces 16-8 in the paint, 8-0 on second chances and 5-0 on the fast break. No Las Vegas player scored more than 4 points, while Ogwumike netted 12 for the Sparks.

3rd Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 75, Los Angeles 59)

The Sparks turned the ball over three times in the opening minutes of the second half, aiding in an Aces 17-7 run for a 59-48 lead at 5:02. The lead briefly dipped back to single figures but a Carter layin at 4:21 put the Aces up 61-51, and they maintained at least a 10-point advantage through the end of the period. Las Vegas connected on 73.7% (14-19 FGs) from the floor and held Los Angeles to 31.6% (6-19 FGs), including 1 of 8 from behind the arc. The Aces' 33 points came from 7 different players, including 7 points apiece from Carter and Young. Hamby led LA with 5 points.

4th Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 105, Los Angeles 78)

The Sparks came no closer than 15 points in the final frame (77-62 at 9:19). The Aces again shot well, making 61.9% from the floor, while holding LA to 36.8% shooting overall. Plum notched a high of 12 points and Carter scored 9.

KEY STATS

The 62.3% (43-69 FGs) field goal shooting was the second-best regular season shooting percentage in franchise history, behind the San Antonio Silver Stars' 63.2% shooting in a 101-85 victory over the Tulsa Shock on July 30, 2010.

The Aces never trailed and led by as many as 32 points, 105-73, with 59.3 seconds remaining in the game.

FGM-A PCT 3PM-A PCT FTM-A PCT OFF DEF REB A PF S T B

LVA 43-69 .623 7-20 .350 12-17 .706 6 25 31 28 16 11 14 10

LAS 29-78 .372 9-31 .290 11-16 .688 15 17 32 11 17 8 19 0

Points ...

In the Paint 2nd Chance Fast Break Off Turnovers

LVA 62 14 9 26

LAS 40 14 5 11

GAME NOTES

Wilson grabbed her 2,500th career rebound at 2:28 in the third quarter, becoming the 12th player in WNBA history with at least 5,500 points and 2,500 rebounds. She was the fastest, doing so in 269 games (Tina Charles, 301), and youngest at 29 years and 275 days (Charles, 30 years, 184 days). Wilson now has 5,757 career points and 2,502 career rebounds.

Wilson has now scored in double figures for 26 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the league.

With their 27-point win, the Aces are now 3-0 in their last three games against the Sparks in Los Angeles and own a +23.3 ppg margin of victory (103-75, 89-74) in those contests.

The last time the Aces scored at least 100 points in a regular season game was against the Sparks, a 103-75 victory on Sept. 11, 2025.

Today's game marked the 150th career game for Smith and the 100th for Kierstan Bell.

Wilson made 5 free throws, bringing her career total to 1,464, which lists No. 8 on the all-time W career chart; Charles is No. 7 with 1,471.

Young (3,444) needs 31 more points to pass Becky Hammon (3,474) for 3 rd in franchise history.

The Aces' 10 blocked shots marked the 28 th time a team in franchise history recorded at least 10 blocks in a regular season game, and the first time since an 11-block outing in a 95-83 victory over Chicago on June 27, 2024.

Including today, franchise teams have now dished out 28 or more assists just 26 times in franchise history.

NEXT UP

The Aces travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, for the final time before the Sun relocates to Houston for the 2027 season, where they face the Sun (0-2) on May 13 (5 pm on USA and The Spot-Vegas 34) and May 15 (4:30 pm on The Spot-Vegas 34). Following the two games against the Sun, Las Vegas will close its four-game road swing at Atlanta (1-0) on May 17 (12 pm on NBC).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026

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